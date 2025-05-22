I have a confession to make. If you don't know me, you know I have a lead foot. It may run in the family. I found out my sister Jenny has one too. The solution to my problem was to use cruise control whenever possible. Honestly, it has kept me out of trouble.

you tube video / KOMO News you tube video / KOMO News loading...

Traffic cameras are popping up all over the place in intersections and now on state highways and just like in Great Britain here in Washington state, if you get caught on a speed camera, you get a little note in the mail. The good news is, it's not a ticket.

According to bellinghamherald.com,

‘Since April, 8,300 Washington drivers have received notices in the mail saying they were caught exceeding the speed limit. But they’re not speeding tickets. These so-called “courtesy notices” are part of a new pilot program that placed speed cameras in two locations on the highway. It is administered by the Washington State Department of Transportation, Washington State Patrol and Washington Traffic Safety Commission.’

you tube video / KOMO News you tube video / KOMO News loading...

Since April, the Washington State DOT has handed out 8,300 courtesy notices letting their recipients know that they were caught speeding and asking them to please slow down.

The state legislature approved the cameras in order to gather data on how we drive. There are two sets of cameras in operation right now, one on I-5 southbound between Bow Hill Road and Cook Road in Skagit County, and the other one can be found on I-90 eastbound by Liberty Lake outside of Spokane.

you tube video / KOMO News you tube video / KOMO News loading...

Again, the purpose of these cameras currently is not to bust speeders, but to give the legislature data. The word is that the cameras are going to be taken down sometime in late June, and then the Legislature is going to decide whether to put them back up and actually start issuing tickets.

When you get your notice, It's not a ticket. It gives you information about speeding violations and how much it would cost you, and then it reminds you that it's not a ticket, it's just a notice. It will not go against your driving record.

you tube video / KOMO News you tube video / KOMO News loading...

Will this stop the average Washington state driver from speeding? I don't know. All I know is losing my driver's license stopped me from speeding.

WA drivers getting new speeding courtesy notices in the mail | Bellingham Herald

Highway Speed Camera Pilot Program Online Open House – Tell us what you think | WSDOT online open houses

Highway Speed Camera Pilot Program Online Open House | WSDOT online open houses



These 10 Car Brands Have the Most Speeding Tickets Gallery Credit: DreDay





Best and Worst States in America for Speeding Related Fatalities A recent study conducted by the Personal injury attorneys at Munley Law analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's ( NHTSA ) 2021 state traffic report (the most recent data available) to determine which states in the USA had the highest percentage of traffic fatalities related to speeding. Here's a look at the Best and Worst States in America for Speeding-Related Fatalities. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow



