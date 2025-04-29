I may have mentioned before that I love using the Washington State Ferrie system. I have fond memories from when I was a child travelling with my family from Seattle to Port Angeles on our way to the Olympic Peninsula. I found the ride relaxing. The rhythmic beat of the diesel engines, going outside, getting the wind in my face.

In the last few years, the Washington Ferrie system has found itself with staffing issues and budget problems to get ferries repaired and on the job.

Now with the improving weather this spring in Seattle the Washington State ferry system has a new problem.

According to king5.com,

‘Some frustrated passengers waited up to two hours at multiple Washington State Ferries (WSF) terminals on Saturday as travelers took advantage of nice weather throughout the afternoon.

The trend is expected to continue into the summer. "We're starting to ramp up toward our busy summer season. From about now into mid-May, we start seeing traffic on our ferry routes increase as much as three times on some routes," said WSF spokesperson Bryn Hunter. "I'd ask folks to be patient. Out crews care so much about safety and the wellbeing of passengers. It's definitely not their fault."

They had up to 90-minute wait times at the Mukilteo terminal, one hour wait times at the Edmonds/Kingston Ferrie terminals, and approximately a 90-minute wait time for the Seattle/Bainbridge line.

One suggestion that's been put forward is to reschedule the times you want to go. Take either the early morning or late evening ferries to cut down on wait times.

The good news is, is that more ferries are going to be coming online in the next few weeks and that will cut wait times down significantly. especially between Seattle and Bremerton, Port Townsend and Cookeville., Fontleroy to Vashon and the Southworth triangle.

The Washington State ferry system is the largest Ferrie system in the United States.

Find an excuse to take a Washington State Ferrie ride.

Don't forget to bring the kids, they will love it.

Washington State Ferries prepare for triple traffic surge | king5.com

Washington State Ferries | WSDOT

