Washington state has a job gap. Can you fill the need?
There are more jobs than ever available in Washington state but unfortunately, fewer workers to fill them. Over the next eight years, Washington will have over 1.5 million jobs available but not nearly enough people in Washington training to fill them.
According to newsfromthestates.com,
’a nonprofit run by Washington business leaders,’ found that the state needs about 600,000 more workers with postsecondary credentials than it is on pace to have. At the same time, the number of workers with high school diplomas, or less, will outpace the jobs available to them, leaving those fields more competitive.’
Projections show that by 2032 Washington is looking at approximately a 12.8% job Growth, the national average is approximately 2.8%.
Washington's education and training system needs to up their game in order to fill these new jobs. Counting on people to move to Washington state to fill these jobs is also a nonstarter. Our education system needs to step up and try to fill the gap.
Are our education and training systems focusing on the jobs that will actually be coming in the next 10 years? Advanced computing, construction and skilled trades, clean technology, health care, business and management, and education are just a few of the categories that we need to look to expand for the future.
The job market is certainly there. We just need to create qualified applicants to fill those jobs and the sooner the better.
Washington not on pace to fill growing job gap | News From The States
Skill Up for Washington - Washington Roundtable (waroundtable.com)
Top 10 Fasted Growing Jobs Through 2033
Gallery Credit: Ben Kuhns
10 High-Stress Jobs That Lead To Burnout the Fastest
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow
10 Common Jobs Safest From an Artificial Intelligence Takeover
Gallery Credit: Credit N8