WA. State is ranked in the top 10 luckiest states in the USA

Are you superstitious? Me, not so much. I don't worry about Black Cats, I don't have a problem walking under a ladder, (Unless somebody is on it.) I do try to avoid breaking mirrors, but that's just because I hate cleaning up the mess, and I don't play the lottery.

I'm sorry, it just seems like such a long shot. I know there are scientific ways to beat the lottery, but I don't have enough friends to make it work. I'm also not that smart or organized.

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Well, do you feel lucky?

Some interesting research has been done to discover what states are the luckiest. What states have the highest number of lottery winnings.

iamzenith.com did some research to find out what states are the luckiest.

Here is what we know.

The metrics used for this study are interesting.

The number of lottery winners per state.

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Lottery prize money per winner per state.

Number of major game show winners per state.

Number of casinos per state.

Annual hours of sunshine per state.

Annual lucky Google searches per 100,000 people per state.

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The top 10.

If you look at the top five lucky states, most of them are on the East Coast.

Massachusetts came in number one with an aggregate score of 92.94 out of 100.

#2 was Illinois with an aggregate score of 88.73.

#3 New York with an aggregate score of 85.06.

Let's skip down to Washington State.

Number 9 was Washington State with an aggregate score of 60.50.

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It's nice that Washington state showed up in the top 10, but I'm also curious who were the least lucky states in the United States. The press release that I got my information from only showed the top 10. I want to know who was on the bottom, that way I can feel more superior.

Another study by actionnetwork.com lists Texas as the least lucky state in the USA, but they're using a completely different set of metrics. Either way, I still won't be buying a Lotto ticket.

Don't Play These Numbers If You Want To Win Big Lotto Bucks Statistically speaking, all lottery numbers are created equal, right?

Wrong.

With random chance comes randomness, and these numbers have all proven to be duds time after time., according to Justgamblers .com Gallery Credit: Renee Raven

Top 10 - Lucky Charms People Love To Use Trinkets, numbers, clothing, maybe even a pet have all been considered a lucky charm. What made it onto the list this year? Are rabbits still in danger of losing a foot? Gallery Credit: JD Knight