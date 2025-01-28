Have you heard of the Washington State Music Census?

Music is an important part of my life. My job kind of revolves around it, but how important is music to Washington State. What kind of contribution does music make to the Washington state economy?

The Washington Nightlife and Music Association (WANMA) wanted to find out. Honestly, I didn't even know there was such a thing as a “Washington Nightlife and Music Association”.

According to spokesman.com,

‘When COVID-19 indefinitely shut down music venues across the state in 2020, a group of venue owners and some of those involved within Washington’s music scene took it upon themselves to keep the local industry alive and connected during the time of uncertainty. The result was the Washington Nightlife and Music Association and its Keep Music Live Washington coalition.’

One of the things that the WANMA is doing is conducting a first of its kind survey for Washington State called the Washington State Music Census. The purpose of the Washington state music census is to determine the full economic impact of the entire music ecosystem in Washington state. We're talking about everything from composers and performers to promoters, producers, music businesses and venues.

This survey is being done with the cooperation of the city of Seattle office of economic development, the Washington State Department of Commerce and King County Creative.

If all or part of your income is music related, they want you to fill out this anonymous survey. Much of the focus has always been placed on the West side of the mountains in Washington state, but the WANMA also is very interested in what is happening east of the mountains.

You have until Friday the 31st of January 2025 to fill out this anonymous survey online. It's easy to do and it should only take you about 15 minutes.

To fill out your survey, log on to Washington State Music Census - Washington Nightlife & Music Association And fill out the survey.

