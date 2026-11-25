In August of this year, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to create a Federal Space Academy. Since then, 25 states have been placed on a list to possibly host that Space Academy, and Washington state is one of those states.

getty getty

Full disclosure here. I am absolutely biased in favor of Washington State. I believe that Washington state has the tech base, and the educational base to be the site of the U.S. Space Academy.

Last Friday (11/20/28) Governor Bob Ferguson announced that in fact, Washington State was on that list of 25 possible states.

Why Washington?

getty getty

To my way of thinking, it's easy to see why Washington State would be a perfect host for the US Space Academy. The Academy would have approximately 900 students by 2030, 1200 students by 2031and looking forward to the student body increasing to as many as 4000.

The University of Washington is perfectly poised to provide interim academic instruction by 2028. With the idea that the entire program would transition to Woodridge Corporate Park in Federal Way with the possibility of additional facilities in Auburn.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘In its bid, Washington touted that the academy would be close to UW, an international airport, two seaports, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, rail logistics and “the companies that build launch vehicles and most of the active satellites in Earth orbit,” one set of documents read.’

getty getty

Washington state has a robust space tech industry, research Universities, and skilled workers in space tech.

The only thing Washington does not have currently is a viable launch facility. Florida, Texas, and Alabama have an advantage in that regard since they're closer to the equator. (It's much easier to get into orbit when launching near the equator.)

Who is paying for this?

In the short-term, Washington state is. The estimated cost of the facilities would be somewhere between 1.4 billion and $2.4 billion.

getty getty

Even with all the prestige that would come to Washington if we became the host state of the US Space Academy, that would be a high price to pay.



The International Space Station Initially constructed in 1998, the International Space Station (ISS) is approximately 250 miles above the earth's surface, traveling at 17,500 mph. The ISS orbits Earth every 90 minutes and completes around 15 orbits daily. Gallery Credit: Ed Nice





Spaceship Airbnb In Washington You have to check out these photos of the Airbnb Spaceship Destination in Washington. If you're a lover of all things space, then this place is for you! Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews



