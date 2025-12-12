Washington State is the home to Over 1000 wineries and more than 400 grape producers. Washington wines are sold all around the world. Now, Washington state's largest wine producer has been sold.

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘Washington state’s largest wine producer is toasting its new ownership: an entrepreneurial family rooted in the Yakima Valley. The Wyckoff family announced its purchase of Ste. Michelle Wine Estates on Monday. The family declined to disclose the total sum tied to the deal, which closed on Dec. 4.’

Who are the new owners?

Established in Yakima in 1950, the Wyckoff family grows wine grapes and produces custom wines in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. They've been selling grapes to Chateau Ste. Michelle for over 40 years.

Court Wyckoff The CEO of Wyckoff Farms told The Seattle Times,

“It’s really a generational opportunity to own the iconic wine brand of Washington state, of the Northwest,” he said. “It’s a time to really celebrate and look at a new era for the company.”

The history of so Chateau Ste. Michelle

Chateau Ste. Michelle Wine Estates was originally founded as Pomerelle Wine Company in 1934. a merger in 1954 changed the name to American Wine Company. It then became Chateau Ste Michelle in 1976 and was added to the National Historic Registry in 1978.

At one point in its history, Chateau Ste. Michel was owned by the Altria Group which specialized in tobacco products and then was sold to The Sycamore Group in 2021.

Aside from being the 9th largest winery in the United States Chateau Ste. Michelle winery is also has one of the finest live outdoor performance venues in Washington state.

Hosting performances by artists, as diverse as B.B. King, Sting, James Taylor, Joe Bonamassa, Ringo Starr and more.

The current lineup for 2026 at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery only lists one performance in May so far.

I personally have very fond memories of hearing B.B. King and Susan Tedeschi at the winery several years ago. The facility was beautiful, the sound was great, and we had wonderful weather.

I don't know about you, but I'm looking forward to experiencing another concert there soon.

