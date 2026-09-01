“Wazoo Whiskey” is on the way from WSU and a Spokane Distillery

WSU and Cougar-themed food products are popular and help sponsor activities at Washington State University. You have cougar cheese, WSU Honey, and WSU seasonings.

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Now add to that Wazzu Whiskey.

Dry Fly Distillery in Spokane, WA has been in talks with WSU for almost a year now and are excited to finally have a product that you can order.

According to Tri-CityHerald.com,

‘An official Wazzu Whiskey is being released Thursday just in time for tailgate season and the first week of the fall semester.

Dry Fly Distilling of Spokane teamed up with WSU Athletics to release the cinnamon-flavored spirit.’

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Dry fly Distilling says that Wazzu Whiskey "blends smooth whiskey character with bold cinnamon spice, creating a spirited tribute to generations of crimson and gray pride"

The Wazzu Whiskey label features the trademark cougar head, and a one-liter bottle will sell for $22.99. Dry fly Distilling says the flavor of Wazoo Whiskey will remind you of Fireball while elevating the flavor.

Where to buy it?

screen shot / Wazzu Whiskey – Dry Fly Distilling screen shot / Wazzu Whiskey – Dry Fly Distilling

You will be able to find Wazzu Whiskey in the one-liter bottles at Dry Fly Brewing in Spokane, or you can order it on their website and have it shipped to you in Washington state and California. If you don't live in Washington state or California, be patient; they are working on getting other states authorized for shipping.

