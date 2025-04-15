So technically, Earth Day is on Tuesday 4/22/25, But the big party in Wenatchee is coming up this Saturday at Wenatchee Valley College. The Earth Day Fair presented by Sustainable NCW It's coming to The Wenatchee Valley College campus on Saturday 4/19/25.

According to sustainablencw.org,

‘Our Earth Day Fair at Wenatchee Valley College is chock-full of opportunities to learn, enjoy hands-on activities, be inspired, and celebrate the Earth with our interconnected community.’

The plan is for this to be a huge event. I'm not sure any Earth Day celebration has been this big before in the Wenatchee Valley. Multiple corporate sponsors have stepped up to help pay for this thing and you're going to find a large variety of businesses and organizations represented. The event starts with a fun run at 9:30 and then continues from 10:00AM until 2:00 PM.

As I mentioned before, the event takes place on Saturday 4/19/25 at Wenatchee Valley College in the parking lot next to the fountain. They're going to need a lot of room because they have almost 50 exhibitors plus, they'll have a performance area for live music, a silent auction, an area for food vendors, and then they have an area set aside for those of us who are going to be driving our electric cars for people to stop by and see, and ask questions. (That's where I will be.) Also, you can get a chance to get up close and personal with one of those Link electric buses that you see around town.

I'm expecting that there's going to be a large variety of electric vehicles for you to check out and the owners will be on hand to answer questions. It seems like every day I see more and more EVs on the road and it really is all about answering questions. The whole purpose of the event is not to shake our finger at somebody and tell them that they had better recycle, or the earth is going to die in a burnt-out cinder. Basically, it’s about engagement, to say hi how you doing? Do you have any questions I can answer?

Look. Doing something good for the Earth can be as easy. As getting more efficient light bulbs or a more energy efficient water heater. The way I look at it, being energy efficient saves me money and it can save you money too.

