So, Monday I had every intention of having a Smashburger at Roxie’s, but when I showed up, they weren't ready to go yet and were still unloading supplies from their truck. I didn't have time to wait so I decided to take a look around and as I was walking up Orondo Street, I realized that there was one place that I had in all my years in Wenatchee, I had never tried their food?

attachment-IMG_E4136 loading...

Kaleenka Piroshki. How is it I have never tried this place? I don't know, I've been here long enough, I should have tried it at least once. I stopped by and Piroshky's were just starting to come out of the fryer, but I was also on another mission as well. I had to pick up something for my friend John Connor. I decided John needed a footlong corn dog.

photo by dave keefer photo by dave keefer loading...

So, before I made my purchase for myself, I walked further up Orondo St. and stopped at White’s family Concessions. I usually stop there at least once, sometimes twice during the fair for the Buffalo burger, which is really quite wonderful. While I was there, I was chatting with the family, and it turns out that Whites family Concessions has been working at the Wenatchee Apple Blossom Festival for 40 years.

photo by dave keefer photo by dave keefer loading...

I got a footlong corn dog for my buddy John and headed back down the street to Kaleenka Piroshky.

photo by dave keefer photo by dave keefer loading...

Here is another food vendor that has been in business a long time. I have to confess, in all the years I have lived in Wenatchee, I have never once purchased their product, but I'm glad I did on this day.

photo by dave keefer photo by dave keefer loading...

While they were preparing my order, I talked to a lovely gentleman who explained that he had recently retired from running the business but was there helping out. His son runs the business now. He went on to say that the recipes that they use are his mother's recipes so, we are talking 3 generations in this food business.

photo by dave keefer photo by dave keefer loading...

It was great that we had time to chat. I learned a lot and ended up leaving with a salmon and cream cheese piroshki and a beef and cheese piroshky.

Now the big question how was it?

First off, I've got to say my buddy John was thrilled to get his footlong corn dog and he later came back to me and told me that he thought it was great because it almost tasted like it had been smoked. I'm not sure that that's true, but I'm going to check in with Whites to find out later on this week.

photo by dave keefer photo by dave keefer loading...

I really enjoyed the salmon and cream cheese piroshky. It was very mild in flavor; it wasn't fishy in any way. It had a nice crunch when you bit into it, but it was very soft and chewy and I have to say, I enjoyed it. I can't speak for the beef and cheese piroshky because I gave that to my boss, and I haven't heard back yet. I'm sure she enjoyed it.

photo by dave keefer photo by dave keefer loading...

Listen, the Apple Blossom Food Fair only happens one time a year during the Apple Blossom Festival, and you need to sample it at least once. It's fun, there's always music playing, there's a great selection of food, nice people and a place to sit down and eat.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to have a little sample of a Wenatchee Apple Blossom tradition.

What To Eat At The Wenatchee Apple Blossom Food Fair? part 1

What To Try At The Apple Blossom Food Fair In Wenatchee Pt. 2



Best Foodie Cities In America Where does Boise rank? Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola





Great Food, Great Friends, Great Memories...at Yakima Steakhouse Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby



