Like many retailers in this modern age, JCPenney has gone through their own troubles. In 2020, they announced that they were going Chapter 11 and said that they were going to close 242 stores with plans to retain 640 stores that we're currently the most profitable.

Back in the day, JCPenney was an anchor store for the Valley North Mall in Wenatchee. The mall itself is no more, but the JCPenney is still there and in business.

’The department store confirmed to Good Housekeeping that it would be shuttering more locations across the country in 2025. "While we do not have plans to significantly reduce our store count, we can confirm that there are eight isolated store closures planned by mid-year," a JCPenney spokesperson told us via email.’

This latest announcement of store closings follows on the heels of COVID, the continuing rise of Amazon and changing consumer habits in general. Happily, only 8 stores are going to be closed this time around during 2025. What is even more important for me and other residents of our area, our JC Penney store in Wenatchee will remain open.

JCPenney store closures:

Westfield Annapolis Mall in Annapolis, MD

Fox Run Mall in Newington, NH

Charleston Town Center in Charleston, WV

West Ridge Mall in Topeka, KS

The Shops At Northfield in Denver, CO

The Shops at Tanforan in San Bruno, CA

Pine Ridge Mall in Pocatello, ID

Asheville Mall in Asheville, NC

The last time I went into the JC Penney store here in Wenatchee was about 3 or 4 months ago, but I must confess, before that it had been decades since I had shopped there. For all intents and purposes, it still represents what a “department store” used to be.

