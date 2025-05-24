I really do love pizza. In many ways, it's the perfect food. I'm an all-meat kind of guy, although I will tolerate mushrooms and tomatoes. (No pineapple please, It's a personal choice.) One of my favorite things to do is put the tomatoes on the sauce and then the cheese over the top of that which to me makes a much better pizza with the tomatoes cooking into the sauce. (Try it, you'll like it.)

Here's my problem. I live alone, which means I can order a pizza, I can bring it home, but I can't eat the whole thing, that would be crazy. (Well, I guess I could eat the whole thing, but that's not good for me.) That means the leftover pizza goes in the refrigerator. Sometimes I'll even wrap it up real tight and put it in the freezer.

I must admit, cold pizza for breakfast is not the worst thing in the world. But I've found that reheating the pizza is much better. When reheating a pizza, the one thing you should never do is use the microwave. You take a piece of cold pizza with a soggy, doughy crust out of the fridge, and you wind up with hot pizza with a soggy, doughy crust. Not good food.

‘Sturdier pies from our favorite delivery spot can withstand lower temps, but what about Neapolitan-style slices? A thin and delicate crust quickly veers into soggy territory after sitting overnight in the fridge. Nobody should have to subject themselves to subpar leftovers.’

But maybe there are several good ways to reheat pizza. If you have an air fryer You can get a nice crispy piece of leftover pizza by setting it at 360° and run it for about 3 minutes.

If you want to reheat your pizza on the stove top, get a nice pan, put it on medium heat, let it warm up for a few minutes. Then put your slice in the pan. It'll take 3 or 4 minutes for the pizza to heat up and then if you want to do a nice little touch, add just a few drops of water to the pan as far away from the pizza slice as possible and cover the pan, that will help the cheese melt on top.

My go to method for reheating pizza is in the oven. Years ago, a coworker gave me their old pizza stone which they no longer used. That pizza stone lives in my oven. It never comes out. I'll Preheat the oven to about 375. Give the pizza stone another 5 or 10 minutes to warm up. Then place the slice of pizza on a piece of foil and put it directly on the pizza stone. Then check your slice after 10 minutes or so, you should have a nice hot piece of pizza with a crispy crust.

