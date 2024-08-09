For the rest of this month, it’s a frosty kind of day at Wendy’s.

It's safe to say that you've probably figured out by now that I like fast food. I know it's cheaper and probably healthier if I make my lunch at home. But then I would have to make my lunch at home. Something to aspire to, but probably not going to happen.

Yesterday I had a lovely spicy crispy chicken sandwich from KFC. I'm not sure what I'm having today, but I will tell you one thing, on my way home from work, I'm going to stop at Wendy's and get a Frosty. Why? Because for the rest of the summer they are only a buck. (for the small frosty)

Wendy's Food Truck Rolls Into Rolling Stone Live Eugene Gologursky loading...

According to today.com,

‘On Aug. 5, Wendy’s announced a deal that’s sure to make all Frosty lovers reach for their straws, spoons and fries. Starting today, the chain is selling $1 small Frosty treats at participating Wendy’s restaurants nationwide through Sept. 15.’

Please do keep in mind that this is at participating Wendy's only. (Whatever that means.) But the other thing is, is that there's no limit. Stop in any time and get one.

The thing I like to do with Frosties is get it on the way home and then I pop it in the freezer right away. Then later on I take it out and it's more like hard ice cream.

Maybe it's just me but I like it that way.

Wendy's Reports Strong Fourth-Quarter Earnings Getty Images loading...

It's been a while since I've had a Frosty at Wendy's, so I don't even know what flavors are available right now.

I think I'll go online and find out. (chocolate and three berry)

Wendy's Is Selling $1 Frostys For the Rest of Summer (today.com)

Scoop, Dip or Sip? Wendy's Treats Fans to $1 Frosty Deal for a Sweet End to Summer (prnewswire.com)



