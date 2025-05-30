Not really but you know that I'm a sucker for fast food, and also, I'm a little bit of a glutton for punishment. That's why this new information about a possible new burger from Wendy's is making me crazy. First off, I got to say that this is a burger that's being tested in Canada. (Oh, Canada.)

according to msn.com,

‘Wendy’s dropped a new Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger earlier this month, and it’s unlike anything you’ve seen before. While you might be quick to point out that Sonic and Five Guys have offered their own versions of grilled cheeseburgers for years, Wendy’s has taken this concept to an entirely new, incredibly cheesy level.’

If it comes to the United States, it won't be the first burger like this, but it will certainly be the first to come from Wendy's. It is the “grilled cheese, cheeseburger”.

It's described as a quarter pound beef patty with caramelized onions, mayo, a slice of cheese, (or cheese-like substance) nestled delicately between two grilled cheese sandwiches for buns. Yes, I've finally come to the realization that if they bring this into the United States, I am convinced that Wendy's is trying to kill me.

Of course, I know it’s wrong but I'm going to try it if it makes it to the states.

In all fairness, this is not a new concept. At least two other burger chains have done this before. Both Sonic and Five Guys have been offering similar concepts for years.

This particular burger is being offered in Canada exclusively across the country to celebrate Wendy’s 50 years of serving Canada. In the press release, it stated that Canadians were getting a “first taste” of this burger, which would hint that it might make its way to the States.

Another hint that it might be coming to the US is the fact that when Wendy's does a press release for a new product in Canada, they don't normally send that press release to the United States as well.

When will the grilled cheese cheeseburger invade the United States?

I don't know, but I'm ready for it.

