What is the best way to eat a chocolate bunny?

An easter favorite for me when I was a kid was the chocolate bunny. But the big question was always “how do I eat it”? I would experiment by starting in different places. Apparently, there are actually statistics on this.

One article I read said the best way to eat a chocolate bunny this Easter is by biting off the ears, pouring white milk inside, and then drinking while eating the rest of the bunny. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

I remember reading somewhere that 86% of people surveyed said they start with the ears.

I did a little asking around, one co-worker said, “Well the ears where else”. Another co-worker gave me a funny look and said, “where do you want me to start?”

When you get the little ones wrapped foil it’s easy to experiment. You bite the ears, you bite the toes, you bite the tail, maybe you just take the whole head off. I got a solid dark chocolate bunny, and as you can see, I did a little experimenting just to make sure I knew what I was talking about. I'm doing this for you, you know.

Last year I found a 5-pound Reese's PeanutButter filled Chocolate bunny and gave it to my girlfriend. She said that it was a little too much. This year I’ll go with the two-pound bunny.

Happy easter, Bite the bunny.