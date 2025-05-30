From its beginning, the small Washington state town of Wilkeson has alternated between boom and bust. Starting out as a coal town manufacturing coke, (used for processing iron). The town burned to the ground in 1910. Then coke production ceased in 1937. coal mining stopped in 1972. and then the railroad left in 1982.

At that point, the tourist trade was the most important thing happening in Wilkeson. Thousands would travel through the town and stop for refreshments as they made their way to Mount Rainier National Park. Now the town has lost that trade as well because Fairfax Bridge is out, and there's no plan for when it's going to get repaired or replaced.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘The Fairfax Bridge requires an expensive, yearslong replacement project for which WSDOT does not currently have funds. Meanwhile, people who live, work and play on either side of the bridge don’t have years to wait. Residents and business owners are now wondering: Will this be the last time that Wilkeson busts?’

The Washington State Department of Transportation said they're looking at all options. Including repairing or replacing the bridge, Rerouting Hwy 165, or the worst possibility for Wilkeson, not replacing the bridge at all

There is a detour rd., but that is privately owned and open only to residents; the Washington State Department of Transportation workers and park maintenance staffers are allowed to use it.

How long will this all last? Up to two, maybe even three years before a solution is found.

Can Wilkeson survive?

