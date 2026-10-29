What would you give up to have a 4-day work week In Washington?

I have to admit, I love the idea of a four-day work week, but I don't see how it's possible with the kind of job that I have. I do know a few people that work four-day work weeks, but it's still a 40-hour week. They work 10 hours a day, four days a week, so they can have their three-day weekend. I think when I was younger, I would probably jump at the chance To work 4, 10's and get 3 days off. I'm not sure I would do that now.

Here's what is happening.

A new bill is being introduced in Congress, that might mandate a 32-hour work week is being introduced by Bernie Sanders and Mark Takano. Honestly, I don't see this passing or even being introduced for a vote, but it's an interesting thought.

It raises a question. What would you be willing to give up to go to a four-day work week?

According to badcredit.org,

‘BadCredit.org conducted a survey to gauge people’s interest in working four days a week and to find out exactly what people would give up to have one fewer day in the office each week. The research takes a look at a hypothetical workweek arrangement rather than reactions to the bill from Sanders and Takano.’

Interest in the possibility of a four-day work week seems to be expanding.

used by permission / badcredit.org used by permission / badcredit.org

In a recent survey. 45% of those questioned said that they wished that their employer would at least broach the subject of a four-day work week. 31% of those surveyed said that their employer did Suggest the possibility of a four-day work week.

What are you willing to give up?

Based on the same recent survey, there were some interesting statistics about the percentage of people who would be willing take a pay cut for a four-day work week. 34% said that they would accept a pay cut for a four-day work week. 3% said they already have a four-day work week.

used by permission / badcredit.org used by permission / badcredit.org

Lately, whenever I take my personal time off, I will take it on either a Friday or a Monday to give me a four-day work week from time to time. I have to admit I really like that three day weekend. But it also seems like I have to work twice as hard the day before to get everything done that needs to be done.

So, I guess the question is, would you be willing to take a pay cut if you went to a 32-hour work week?

Honestly, I'm not sure that I would, but it might be nice to have the option.



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