It's the Olympics of beer competitions, the World Beer Cup, and the good news for Washington is, (at least if you're a beer drinker) that Washington breweries brought home 24 medals this year.

youtube video / brewers' association

According to axios.com,

‘The annual contest pits Washington's beers and ciders against the best from around the world, Judges evaluated close to 8,400 beers from about 1,800 breweries, doling out 349 total awards.’

If you love a good craft beer, you may already know some of these winners.

Cloudburst Brewing in Seattle won first place in the red ale category.

youtube video / brewers' association

Rubens Brews picked up two silver medals. One for its “robust Porter” and another in the barley wine category.

Georgetown Brewing took a third place in the Coffee-Beer category.

According to axios.com,

‘In a testament to the strength of the state's brewing culture outside Seattle, 15 beers from other Washington breweries received awards. Those included six gold medals won by breweries in Spokane, Camas, Bremerton, Bellingham, Bellevue and Battle Ground.’

youtube video / brewers' association

The more I think about this event, the more I think this is something my dad could get into. Think about it, almost 8400 beers from 1800 different breweries

So, rounding out the top five states.

Texas came in fifth with 13 awards.

Colorado came in fourth with 21 awards.

Washington with 24 medals.

youtube video / brewers' association

Oregon gathered 34. Awards.

And for some reason California came out number one with 76 medals.

I guess the main take away from this is if you love a good craft beer, now you know where to go in Washington state.

Washington state brews win big at World Beer Cup - Axios Seattle

These are Washington's top craft breweries, new numbers show - Axios Seattle

2025 Winners - World Beer Cup



LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood





🍺Cheers to Pacific Northwest's 2 Top Small Town Beer Scenes🍺 This gallery contains 16 photos and features 7 breweries in Sunnyside and Hood River. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby



