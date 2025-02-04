A road trip to Yakima, In search of, BBQ

It was time to make a road trip to Yakima to get my 8000-mile service on my car. Rather than spend a lot of time talking about the trip. I'm going to talk mostly about what happened on my arrival.

OK, maybe a little about the trip.

I got up early before the sunrise and hit the road. Encountered snow on the way over, Blewett pass, but it was raining by the time I passed the summit. I stopped in Ellensburg to top off the battery and then made my way to Yakima.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

It was time for the 8000-mile checkup on my car at Steve Hahn Kia. I showed up a few minutes early. The very capable service staff took over from there and I went into the waiting room and started surfing the Internet. Also, while I was there, I checked in with the parts department and picked up my NACS adapter so that someday in the future I'll be able to use Tesla charging stations. It was supposed to be January 15th, but then Tesla says “oops, we're not ready yet, maybe March.” (I'm not bitter, not at all.)

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

In my preparation for coming to Yakima, I made contact with some of my coworkers in the Yakima area. Requesting that if they had any suggestions for a place to get good BBQ that they pass them along to me and they gave me two suggestions. One was Miz Dee’s Next Gen, and the other one was Dickey's BBQ Pit. I found out later that Dickey's had two locations in the tri-cities, but I'd never been there.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

So, for lunch I showed up at Miz Dee's and it turned out they were closed. This was a disappointment to me because it looked like a really good mom and pop style home grown BBQ place. Just the kind of place I would love to try. But for some reason, on a Friday at noon, they were closed.

Then it's time to move on to my next possibility, which was Dickey's BBQ Pit. I knew nothing about Dickey's BBQ Pit before I showed up, but I was encouraged because the space was large and clean. They had a happy guy behind the counter working hard and a much larger menu than I anticipated.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

So now my problem is what am I going to order? I didn't really feel like just ordering a 2-meat or a 3-meat platter and as I'm looking across the menu I see chicken sandwiches; I see many other options on the menu and then I see the loaded baked potato and my brain immediately says “that's what I want" “and my body says, I don't know, that's a lot of potato”. I asked. Brian behind the counter what he would do, and he suggested either smoked chicken or pulled pork, but I wound up going with brisket because that's my fall back.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

Well, I listened to my brain and not my body and got the loaded baked potato. It was a gigantic baked potato. With butter. Some chopped green onion, Bacon bits. And then stuffed with brisket. I got some spicy BBQ sauce on the side and my very own Dickey's Cup. I don't even remember how much the beverage cost. I was just glad because I got my own cup, I'm excited.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

I have to tell you; the potato was baked perfectly. When I first looked at the whole concoction together, I thought, well, I can eat half of this and take-home half for later. But that did not happen. I ate the whole thing unapologetically. At this time. At this point I am totally stuffed full of tater but before I head home, I need to visit my coworkers in Yakima, I was invited to stop by. It was happy to do so, to meet some of these people that I've never met before but only communicated with via e-mail or voicemail.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

I found the facility with very little trouble. (Thanks to my NAV) And had an opportunity to meet. Some of my coworkers. And tour the facility. (Very satisfying).

Now at this point. It's time for me to head home, so I got back on the road, headed out of town, stopped in Ellensburg one more time to top off the battery and hit Blewett pass. It was raining on the Ellensburg side of the pass. And as I got over the summit. It started to get colder and by the time I hit the bottom of Blewett pass it was snowing very lightly.

All in all. A fair amount of driving, a very satisfying lunch and enjoyable meet and greet with my Coworkers in Yakima.

An excellent road trip.

(20+) Facebook

Yakima, Washington BBQ Near Me | Food Near Me | Lunch Restaurants



7 Best Barbeque Restaurants in Washington Who doesn't like BBQ? I'm a HUGE fan of anything barbecued. Most people enjoy barbecue ribs, pulled pork, and chicken. There are several types of barbecue styles and flavors. If you want to roadtrip to some of the best BBQ places in Washington, you're in for a treat. Let us know which is your favorite. Are these the BEST BBQ restaurants in Washington? Gallery Credit: Patti Banner





Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival '25, The Complete Lineup Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan 31st, 10 a.m. at reddirtbbqfest.com. This year's festival will be on Saturday May, 10th.



