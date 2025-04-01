Peeps aren’t just for Easter anymore

Peeps seem to be universally reviled across the country. I can't remember the last time I actually tried one. No, I take that back. I do; I was not impressed at the time, but here's the thing Peeps are kind of universal. I mean, basically it's just a marshmallow with a color candy coating. You've got your standard peeps in multiple colors, and now you've got your Easter Bunny peeps.

According to wikipedia.org,

‘Originally promoted primarily at Easter, Peeps have subsequently been marketed as "Always in Season", and have expanded to Halloween, Christmas and Valentine's Day. Since 2014 the confection has been available year-round with the introduction of Peeps Minis.

Peeps ingredients include sugar, corn syrup, gelatin, food dyes and salt.’

They started doing alternate shapes for Peeps back in 1960. Now you have Peeps side products like Peeps lip balm in multiple flavors.

There are even Peeps contests and competitions, believe it or not.

There are detractors of Peeps, and I was one of them, although not so much now. The other day I was roaming through Winco and stumbled on the Easter display and the mass quantity of different kinds of Peeps was staggering.

You've got your standard Peeps in multiple colors. You've got cotton candy flavored Peeps, you have something called Peeps Marshmallow delights, (whatever they are.) You have chocolate pudding Peeps, you have party cake Peeps, and the one that I'm going to try, the chocolate covered Peeps, and I'm sure that's just the tip of the iceberg. Wait a minute, Are there iceberg peeps?

There are people out there in the universe that perform unspeakable horrors on Peeps. Not the least of which is what happens to a Peep when you put it in the microwave. Can you set Peeps on fire? Can you make peeps explode spontaneously? (That last one, probably not.)

I think I'm going to try a chocolate covered Peep. I mean, it's just a chocolate covered marshmallow, right? I like chocolate covered marshmallows.

I wish they made gigantic Peeps like they make gigantic chocolate bunnies.

That would be fun.

