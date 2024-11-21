Your chance to buy a new motorhome may disappear in a few weeks.

Are you thinking about buying a motorhome? If you're looking for a new one, you may want to make that purchase before January 1st of next year.

Here is what's going on.

Starting January 1st, Washington may adhere to rules. That the state decided to adopt. Based on the. California’s Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) legislation. The newly amended rules would require that manufacturers. Gradually increase the number of zero emission vehicles that they sell starting anywhere from 4% to 7%. Keep in mind this does not eliminate the possibility of manufacturers selling gas- or diesel-powered motorhomes next year, it just means that they need to increase the number of zero emission vehicles they sell.

Right now, my problem with the rule is that I don't know that there is a zero-emission motorhome for sale. There may be, I just don't know about one. And even if there is one available for sale, what's its range and how much does it cost?

Another thing to consider is that these rules only apply to RV’s with engines that are manufactured in 2025. No restrictions are applied to 2024 models that have not yet been sold. These restrictions also don't apply to used. RV’s.

These rules don't just apply to RV's.

The trucking industry in Washington state is not happy.

According to mynorthwest.com,

‘The new rules apply to vehicles with more than 8,500 pounds gross vehicle weight, impacting most RVs, medium- to heavy-duty trucks and interstate tractor-trailers. The rules do not prohibit anyone from continuing to operate a gasoline or diesel-powered vehicle in the state.’

Is there such a thing as a zero-emission motorhome? Yes, the Winnebago eRV2.

According to Winnebago.com,

‘The all-electric powertrain and proprietary house battery deliver quiet, eco-friendly travel and power to boondock for up to 7 days. No fossil fuels needed. Our proprietary IonBlade® lithium house battery is the safest, most powerful and compact system available today and enables up to 7 days of boondocking.’

Just how much will this all cost? And how much range will actually have?

That and more questions to come.

New roadblocks will stall RV, large truck sales in WA

