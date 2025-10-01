At some point in our lives, we all find it difficult to exercise regularly. Your day's been busy. You're tired, you don't want to put on those gym shorts. And go to the gym. Well, I don't blame you, I feel that way from time to time as well.

Now we have another option.

Youtube / Ana Gabriel Ritmos y Sentimientos Youtube / Ana Gabriel Ritmos y Sentimientos loading...

It's called Zone Zero Exercise. What is it?

According to seattletimes.com,

‘A new fitness trend has rebranded these super low-intensity forms of movement as “zone zero” exercise. The term is a nod to heart rate zone training, a framework that divides physical activity into five zones that reflect different levels of aerobic effort.’

This exercise is so easy, it almost feels like you're not exercising at all. The core concept is that whatever exercise you're doing. Your heart rate stays at. below half of its maximum activity Below half of its maximum activity. Capacity. if you're not sure what that number is is Subtract your age from the number 220 and that should give you. Your current maximum heart rate.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Think about it this way. Playing with your kids while you're doing housework. Having a relaxed walk after dinner. Or an easy bike ride. These are all examples. Of Zone Zero Exercise. It's not really a new concept; it's been around for years. We've just given it a new name to make it all nice and shiny.

Less active people like me will probably benefit most from this exercise regimen. Dr. Eli Friedman from Cedars Sinai Medical Center says. “Even adding a modest amount of movement to your day can help to improve key measures of health like circulation, blood pressure and blood sugar”

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

People who go from a sedentary lifestyle to a slightly more mobile lifestyle really get the best improvements, and as time goes by, if they can incrementally increase their activity level, that's even better.

So, the basic idea is if you sit in a chair most of your day, get up and move around every once in a while. Instead of driving to lunch, find a place that's close enough that you can walk to lunch. Park your car a little farther away from your place of work so you get a little walk in. I'm not talking about a mile or two, I said a little walk.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Zone Zero Exercise sounds like the plan I need to get in on.

I just need to turn the TV off and move.

How good is exercise that feels effortless? | The Seattle Times



12 Things Only Washington Boomers Will Remember





These Are a Few of Washington's Favorite Things To live in Washington is to live by its culture, whatever that means. Compiling many studies and all the data you could never want to review, we created a list of Washington's favorite things. Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen



