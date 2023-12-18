Washington Drowns In AI Awesomeness! The Best Chatbots Right Now

|Residents of the state of Washington have been flooded with a bunch of AI tools this year. I’ve only tried a couple of them - and both (probably all) are boasting that they are the best chatbot for your needs.
|After going through and trying every one of them - over and over, the experts at Neuron delivered their report on what chatbot is truly delivering the best results for you.
2023 was the year of the chatbot - Here are Neuron's power rankings for the 12 best chatbots you can use right now - for non-technical work.
|Tied for 1st: ChatGPT-4—This program is hands down the smartest. - in terms of having the strongest writing, coding, and reasoning abilities. The best chatbot available.
|Tied for 1st: Gemini Ultra—In theory - The Google Gemini Ultra is expected to be as powerful as GPT-4. The public won’t know for sure until its 2024 release.
|3rd: Claude 2—If you need to manage lengthy and large PDFs this is your go-to choice. Claud 2 handles 75,000 words and rarely "hallucinates." Some feedback suggests that it can be "somewhat stiff."
|4th: Perplexity—If you need a chatbot that deals with real-time information -this is your go-to chatbot. Upgrading to Perplexity Pro will also give you access to both Claude-2 and GPT-4.
|Tied for 5th: Pi—The most “human-like” chatbot. On the negative side: Blending your work with business data can be a challenge.
|Tied for 5th: Bing Chat—Delivers GPT-4-esque responses, has internet access, and can generate images. There are reports of bad user experience and unfortunately, Bing Chat does not support PDFs.
|Tied for 5th: Bard—The good feedback: It is powered by Gemini Pro, and offers users to internet access and answer verification. The bad feedback on Bard - is it tends to "hallucinate" more frequently.
|The Best of the rest
- ChatGPT-3.5—The good: Reliable & free. The bad: "Prone to frequent hallucinations."
- Grok—The good: Personable and able to access tweets. The bad: Grok can’t upload PDFs.
- Mistral 7B
- Llama 2
INFO: Neuron
An AI Chatbot Reviews Classic Movies
We asked ChatGPT about 25 of the greatest movies ever made. Here are its reviews...