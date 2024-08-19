Farmers’ Almanac is out with its winter prediction for 2024-2025
The Old Farmers Almanac's Early Fall Weather Prediction
The weather experts at the Old Farmer’s Almanac predict September and October to be warmer than usual, with rainfall near average in Western Washington. For those east of the Cascades, September and October are expected to be warm, with below-normal rainfall.
The Farmers' Almanac is out with its winter prediction for 2024-2025.
The Farmers' Almanac predicts a Wet Winter because La Nina is expected to develop and remain strong throughout winter. That means most regions across America will be wet and cold.
How about for the PNW?
It hinges on the La Niña weather pattern forming.
The Farmers’ Almanac predicts the 2024-25 winter as a “chilly & wet."
“Above-average precipitation is expected over the eastern third of the country, especially the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, and Midwest,” the Almanac reads. “The Pacific Northwest will also have a wet winter.”
First Predicted Significant Snowfall?
Snowchance predicts the first significant system with snow should arrive in Washington State precisely one week before Thanksgiving - Thursday November 21st.
The publication uses an exclusive mathematical and astronomical formula—created by the Farmers' Almanac founders in 1818—that relies on three main variants:
* Sunspot activity
* Tidal action
* Planetary position
Today, the Farmers' Almanac uses environmental predictions of El Nio and La Nia events.
First Frost Predictions for Washington Cities
Scroll down to find your town (located by regions around the state) to find your estimated (usually spot on) first fall frost of the season.
You can also use this link to access the Old Farmers' Almanac online.
South Central
Connell - Sunday, October 6th
Richland - Friday, October 18th
Pasco/Kennewick - Friday October 25th
Walla Walla - Thursday October 24th
Eastern Washington
Chewelah - Sunday, September 8th
Newport (Pend Oreille County) - Sunday September 15th
Pullman - Sunday, September 22nd
Ritzville - Friday, October 4th
Spokane/Cheney - Monday, October 7th
Clarkston/(Lewiston, ID) - Friday, October 18th
Puget Sound
Olympia - Wednesday, October 6th
Bellingham - Saturday October 26th
Everett - Sunday, October 27th
Kent - Sunday, November 3rd
Tacoma - Thursday November 7th
Bremerton - Thursday November 7th
Seattle - Sunday, November 10th
Bellevue - Friday, November 15th
Olympic Peninsula
Sequim - Sunday, October 13th
Forks - Thursday, October 17th
Port Angeles - Tuesday, November 12th
Port Townsend - Tuesday November 19th
Southwest Washington
Raymond - Tuesday, October 8th
Ilwaco - Friday, October 18th
Vancouver, WA - Friday November 1st
Aberdeen - Wednesday November 6th
Central Washington
Ellensburg - Friday, September 27th
Yakima - Monday, September 30th
Moxee/Wapato - Thursday, October 10th
Naches - Sunday, October 17th
North Central Washington
Leavenworth - Thursday September 26th
Waterville - Friday, September 27th
Moses Lake - Thursday, October 3rd
Brewster/Bridgeport Saturday, October 5th
Royal City - Saturday, October 5th
Othello - Sunday, October 6th
Stehekin - Friday, October 11th
Quincy/George - Saturday, October 12th
Ephrata - Saturday, October 12th
Chelan - Thursday, October 17th
Entiat -Thursday, October 17th
Wenatchee/Cashmere - Wednesday, October 23rd
Is your hometown not listed? Click this link to connect with the Old Farmers' Almanac First Frost Calculator.
The Farmer’s Almanac 2025 edition will be in your local stores and on Amazon by Tuesday, August 27.
INFO: The Old Farmers' Almanac
