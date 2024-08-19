The Old Farmers Almanac's Early Fall Weather Prediction

The weather experts at the Old Farmer’s Almanac predict September and October to be warmer than usual, with rainfall near average in Western Washington. For those east of the Cascades, September and October are expected to be warm, with below-normal rainfall.

The Farmers' Almanac is out with its winter prediction for 2024-2025.

The Farmers' Almanac predicts a Wet Winter because La Nina is expected to develop and remain strong throughout winter. That means most regions across America will be wet and cold.

How about for the PNW?

It hinges on the La Niña weather pattern forming.

The Farmers’ Almanac predicts the 2024-25 winter as a “chilly & wet."

“Above-average precipitation is expected over the eastern third of the country, especially the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, and Midwest,” the Almanac reads. “The Pacific Northwest will also have a wet winter.”

First Predicted Significant Snowfall?

Snowchance predicts the first significant system with snow should arrive in Washington State precisely one week before Thanksgiving - Thursday November 21st.

The publication uses an exclusive mathematical and astronomical formula—created by the Farmers' Almanac founders in 1818—that relies on three main variants:

* Sunspot activity

* Tidal action

* Planetary position

Today, the Farmers' Almanac uses environmental predictions of El Nio and La Nia events.

First Frost Predictions for Washington Cities

Scroll down to find your town (located by regions around the state) to find your estimated (usually spot on) first fall frost of the season.

You can also use this link to access the Old Farmers' Almanac online.

South Central

Connell - Sunday, October 6th

Richland - Friday, October 18th

Pasco/Kennewick - Friday October 25th

Walla Walla - Thursday October 24th

Eastern Washington

Chewelah - Sunday, September 8th

Newport (Pend Oreille County) - Sunday September 15th

Pullman - Sunday, September 22nd

Ritzville - Friday, October 4th

Spokane/Cheney - Monday, October 7th

Clarkston/(Lewiston, ID) - Friday, October 18th

Puget Sound

Olympia - Wednesday, October 6th

Bellingham - Saturday October 26th

Everett - Sunday, October 27th

Kent - Sunday, November 3rd

Tacoma - Thursday November 7th

Bremerton - Thursday November 7th

Seattle - Sunday, November 10th

Bellevue - Friday, November 15th

Olympic Peninsula

Sequim - Sunday, October 13th

Forks - Thursday, October 17th

Port Angeles - Tuesday, November 12th

Port Townsend - Tuesday November 19th

Southwest Washington

Raymond - Tuesday, October 8th

Ilwaco - Friday, October 18th

Vancouver, WA - Friday November 1st

Aberdeen - Wednesday November 6th

Central Washington

Ellensburg - Friday, September 27th

Yakima - Monday, September 30th

Moxee/Wapato - Thursday, October 10th

Naches - Sunday, October 17th

North Central Washington

Leavenworth - Thursday September 26th

Waterville - Friday, September 27th

Moses Lake - Thursday, October 3rd

Brewster/Bridgeport Saturday, October 5th

Royal City - Saturday, October 5th

Othello - Sunday, October 6th

Stehekin - Friday, October 11th

Quincy/George - Saturday, October 12th

Ephrata - Saturday, October 12th

Chelan - Thursday, October 17th

Entiat -Thursday, October 17th

Wenatchee/Cashmere - Wednesday, October 23rd

Is your hometown not listed? Click this link to connect with the Old Farmers' Almanac First Frost Calculator.

The Farmer’s Almanac 2025 edition will be in your local stores and on Amazon by Tuesday, August 27.

INFO: The Old Farmers' Almanac

