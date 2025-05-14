How Does the Largest WA Infant Compare to the World Record?
A baby from Aberdeen, Washington, stunned doctors.
Just over ten years ago, a Washington mother gave birth to a baby boy weighing an impressive 14 pounds and 11 ounces!
Francisco Leon Ortiz was born via c-section on December 2nd, 2014. The record-setting infant was born at Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen, Washington.
The baby's father had to leave the hospital.
The 14-pound newborn’s size, weight, and measurements - his dad had to leave the hospital and purchase new clothes for him. The newborn clothing didn’t fit the boy's abnormal size.
What causes newborns to be that size?
The Mayo Clinic says abnormally large newborn infants are a result of “gestational diabetes.”
A Grays Harbor Community Hospital spokesman mentioned that the record-setting newborn's mother, Yessica Ortiz Delgado, had no diabetes issues during her pregnancy.
He added that her two other children weighed 12 pounds each at birth, so she expected another large baby, perhaps 13 pounds.
What is the average weight of a newborn?
The average newborn weighs 7.5 pounds at birth. An interesting fact is that as significant as Francisco was, he is nearly half the weight of the world’s largest newborn.
What is the largest newborn ever on record?
The largest baby ever recorded was born in Canada to mother Anna Bates in 1879. The boy was 23 pounds 12 ounces. The Canadian newborn unfortunately died 11 hours after birth.
Largest baby born in the 21st Century?
In 2005, a Brazilian woman gave birth to a baby boy named Admilton dos Santos, who weighed over 17 lbs.
Medical experts believed his size was caused by gestational diabetes.
