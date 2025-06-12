If you’re someone who is looking to live in an affordable place in Washington State, WITHOUT sacrificing quality of life, then you’ll want to check out this list of the most affordable Washington towns that still give you high-quality living.

7 - Walla Walla

Famous for having the best wine region and best wine-tasting room. Walla Walla is an affordable destination that maintains its small-town charm. You'll enjoy its thriving arts community. It is the oldest incorporated town in Eastern Washington, and with that comes a rich history and a wealth of historic architecture. Love food? There are great dining options. In addition to affordable real estate options, take advantage of Walla Walla's lower utility costs.

6 - Wenatchee

I think Wenatchee should be higher on this list. Amazing foothills surround the Wenatchee Valley. There is a reason why many top tech companies have their server farms here: the low cost of utilities. Love the outdoors? It's hard to beat Wenatchee's access to hiking, skiing (Mission Ridge is just 12 miles up the road), running, biking, and boating. The job market is on the uptick. Wenatchee offers a high quality of life that is both affordable and accessible.

5 - Olympia

Olympia offers the West Coast weather at a significantly lower cost compared to Seattle or Portland. Enjoy their vibrant art scene and excellent dining options. You're never far from great places to recreate outside, like the Capitol State Forest and South Puget Sound.

4 - Richland

Arguably the best city in the Tri-Cities region, Richland boasts numerous thriving companies to work for, along with affordable living. If you’re in the healthcare, education, or engineering field, consider raising your family here in Richland. It’s right on the banks of the Columbia River and gives you plenty of outdoor activities at a budget-friendly cost of living.

3 - Bellingham

Bellingham looks out across the Salish Sea at the San Juan Islands. If you prefer a cooler, marine climate, consider Seattle, which offers a similar environment without the higher cost of living. It’s a college town, home to Western Washington University, which helps provide a thriving arts community. You can enjoy waterfront parks, local breweries, and stunning Mount Baker with its skiing & snowboarding.

2 - Yakima

Don���t overlook Yakima. Many hard-working agricultural workers call the Yakima Valley home and love it. This is the heart of the nation’s hop production. It's the home of the Mahre brothers, who got Olympic gold while training at nearby White Pass. If you drive anywhere in the Yakima region, you’ll know it offers picturesque landscapes and affordable housing. Locals pay low utility costs, which helps you stretch your family's income. Great for weekend camping trips are all-around.

1 - Spokane

Spokane is the best affordable city.

The hub of the Inland Empire gives you a significantly low cost of living, great affordable housing options, and lots of things to do outdoors and around town with the kids. Spokane’s arts scene has always been top-notch. Being the regional hub also means having access to top-tier hospitals, renowned restaurants, and state-of-the-art healthcare facilities. All this and you're not far from Gonzaga basketball home games at the Kennel!

