ALERT: Recall for Toxic Juice in Washington Grocery Stores

Apple juice is a staple for many families across America and here in the state of Washington. According to Tandojuice, apple juice is the 2nd most popular juice in the nation behind orange juice. It is my family's favorite juice. Apple juice just tastes great!

Apple Juice Pros

Apple juice simply tastes great! It is rich in minerals and antioxidants. Apple juice may reduce inflammation and can improve your body’s digestive system.

Apple Juice Cons

Drinking more than a serving of 1 cup, or 8 ounces of apple juice, can cause weight gain - due to the high concentration of sugar and calories.

Toxic Juice Recall Includes WA Grocery Stores

According to a recent report from the FDA - a voluntary recall from a well-known juice brand - expanded across the country.

What is being recalled?

The recall has been issued to retailers that carry one-liter bottles of Martinelli’s Apple Juice.

Why?

The recall was issued after samples of one single lot of Martinelli’s apple juice tested above the FDA level for inorganic arsenic.

What are the possible side effects of consuming the recalled product?

Exposure to elevated levels of inorganic arsenic can pose health hazards, including cancer, birth defects, diabetes, and heart issues.

What states are affected?

The recall includes Washington, Oregon, California, and other states in the FDA report.

What’s the specific product being recalled?

The following Martinelli's apple juice has been voluntarily recalled:

Martinelli's recall loading...

1-liter (33.8-ounce) bottles with a best-by date of March 9, 202,6 or March 10, 2026. It was sent to stores from March 13, 20,23, and Sept. 27, 2023, with most of it shipped before July 28, 2023.

Where is it Sold?

The juice was sold at Kroger, Target, and Whole Foods stores.

Is there a Statement from Martinelli’s?

Yes. Martinelli's issued a statement, claiming no illness or complaints related to this product code have been reported. Furthermore, no other production dates or Martinelli products are affected by this recall. Consumers with questions can call Martinelli’s at 1-800-662-1868.

9 Forbidden Foods That Are Banned in Idaho, Washington, Utah and California Due to government regulations, these are foods that are forbidden in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

23 Surprising Returns Banned at Washington Walmarts Many Walmart shoppers have tried, and all have failed to return this stuff. Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela