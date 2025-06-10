Suzanne Cable retired from the US Forest Service in January 2024 after a distinguished 30-year career. She concluded her tenure as the forest-wide program manager for Recreation, Trails, and Wilderness at the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest in Wenatchee. Suzanne is leaving a legacy of dedicated land stewardship. The recent downsizing of federal positions across the United States has caused grave concern. She recently wrote an article for Wenatchee Outdoors.

The recent federal cuts went deep into the US Forest Service.

Suzanne voices concern that the cuts to U.S. Forest Service personnel threaten its ability to fulfill its multiple-use mission. A federal judge has temporarily halted a planned reduction in force and structural reorganization, pending an upcoming Supreme Court ruling.

President Biden Speaks On Protecting And Conserving The County's Iconic Outdoor Spaces In Colorado Getty Images

How exactly do the federal cuts affect the US Forest Service moving forward?

The workforce reductions primarily affect non-firefighter and non-law enforcement roles, such as recreation specialists, biologists, botanists, and forestry technicians. This has left the agency understaffed for critical tasks beyond wildfire response. Wildfire season, unfortunately, is something we know well in NCW. As wildfire season intensifies, Suzanne Suzanne maintains that resources will be stretched thin, neglecting other responsibilities, such as recreation management and infrastructure maintenance. This summer, surging public visitation to National Forests will increase the strain, leading to reduced recreational access, inadequate law enforcement, and neglected facilities.

Rim Fire Continues To Burn Near Yosemite National Park Getty Images

What will this mean for sensitive ecosystems, like the Enchantment's Alpine Lakes area? Unmanaged visitation will pose long-term risks to sensitive ecosystems, including compromised water quality, wildlife, and vegetation. A stark example : The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest’s Alpine Lakes Wilderness, where the Enchantments area, a popular hiking destination, will have only one Wilderness Ranger for over 150,000 acres and no trail crew, compared to usual staffing levels. 'This will lead to environmental degradation, unsafe conditions, and increased challenges for emergency services.' -Suzanne Cable, retired US Forest Service Ranger

Colchuck Lake CREDIT: Delaney Majors - Own work CC BY-SA 4.0

The gutting of the Forest Service is part of a broader national issue that could take decades to reverse. Recovery requires public advocacy to elected officials to halt the damage and rebuild a functional agency capable of delivering essential services and protecting public lands, particularly in areas here in North Central Washington.

Wenatchee Outdoors , while allowing Suzanne to voice her concern with the recent federal budget cuts, published the following disclaimer:

Disclaimer : Wenatchee Outdoors shares this article in the interest of fostering thoughtful conversation around public land management. The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of our organization. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, we remain nonpartisan and do not engage in political advocacy. -Wenatchee Outdoors