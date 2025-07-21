Watch Out For Amazon Scams Targeting Washington Shoppers
Many of us here in Washington rely on Amazon to deliver a wide range of items to our homes, including clothing, household goods, and groceries. Amazon is now the leading online shopping and delivery company in America. The Seattle-based company has issued an urgent warning for customers to beware of a believable and dangerous scam.
Amazon Issues Scam Warning For Washington Residents
Scammers targeting Washington residents are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their tactics to deceive and steal, employing more realistic and personalized scams.
Recently, scammers have been impersonating Amazon, resulting in a surge of email attacks targeting the theft of personal and financial information from millions of loyal customers.
Amazon recently sent an alert to its 200 million customers, warning them that scammers are impersonating Amazon in a Prime membership scam. Scammers are sending fake emails claiming your Amazon Prime subscription will automatically renew at an unexpected price.
The Scammer's Trick and How to Avoid It
These emails may also contain a “cancel subscription” button that leads to a fake Amazon login page. The imposter site may also request payment information and other personal details, which, when entered, will be sent directly to the scammer. Amazon advises customers to follow certain precautions to protect themselves from these scammers.
- If you get an email like this, avoid clicking any links.
- Is this a message from Amazon? You can verify by visiting the Message Center under Your Account. Legitimate messages from Amazon will appear in this location.
- Report the scam to Amazon, regardless of whether you’ve fallen for it.
- Enable two-factor authentication on your Amazon account.
15 Things You Absolutely Cannot Return When Buying on Amazon
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
15 Amazon Items Sold in Idaho Now Under Important Safety Recalls
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
Obsessed! 11 Must-Try DIYs Taking Over Washington State
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby