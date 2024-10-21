First Presumed Human Cases of Bird Flu in Washington

Four agricultural workers test 'presumptively positive' for avian flu, first cases in WA

Bird flu, also known as avian flu or its official title, Avian influenza, is a disease caused by the influenza A virus. It mainly affects birds but can sometimes affect mammals, including humans.

The recent Washington cases now mean nine humans have been diagnosed with bird flu in the US.

Tri-cities Ag-workers Diagnosed with Avian Flu

Over the weekend, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) said four agricultural workers in the Tri-Cities area tested “presumptively positive” for avian influenza after working with infected chickens at a commercial egg farm in Franklin County.

The Department of Health said the infections were the first presumed human cases of Avian Flu in state history.

A Franklin County farm was the site of an avian influenza outbreak, which caused 800,000 chickens to be euthanized. The Washington State Department of Agriculture tested the birds on Tuesday, October 15th.

The Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) conducted health checks of exposed workers and forwarded the results to the CDC.

The four ag workers experienced mild symptoms and were provided with antiviral medication.

Washington's first case of Avian Flu affecting chickens was first detected in poultry in the state in 2022.

Avian influenza can cause significant mortality in poultry species, such as chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, ducks, geese, or guinea fowl.

Avian influenza can occasionally be transmitted to Mammals.

There have been rare instances of people becoming infected after prolonged, close contact with animals infected with avian influenza or environments contaminated with avian flu.



Have you or your employees worked on a Benton or Franklin County poultry farm?

If you or your employees worked on a Benton or Franklin County poultry farm after October 7th and have symptoms such as red eyes or respiratory infections, please contact the Benton-Franklin Health District at 509-460-4550.

