5 Gifts to Avoid giving to the Washington Resident

Let's face it, there are gifts that are not fitting to gift. And yes, Washington as a whole would probably agree with these items to not receive. Remember, I'm just the messenger, and if you have already purchased some of these gifts, did you keep the receipt?

5 Items to NOT gift a Washington Resident:

1. Anything that says "Washingtonian."

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

Just don't, it personally reminds me of the Pandemic and when Govenor Jay Inslee kept referring to us citizens as "Washingtonians."

2. An Umbrella

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

Save your money! We won't use them! I mean sure, the Seattle side of the mountains, it rains for long periods but even so, I never used an umbrella on the "wet side," maybe I just say indoors too often.

3. A Surfboard

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

Why? Why would you even bother? Where are we going to surf?? Lake Chelan? not adequate enough waves to catch a good rip. Also, this made the list for the simple fact that I asked my boss, "What gift wouldn't you give a Washington Resident?" and she said Surfboard.

4. More Taxes

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

If you are a politician reading this and you can help in anyway, no new taxes for 2024 annnd, maybe reduce the taxes we already pay... Just saying.

5. Any 49ers or Arizona Cardinals fan gear.

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals Getty Images loading...

I mean unless you know with all your heart that, the person you are gifting, is a die-hard 49ers or Arizona Cardinals fan, just don't. I'm not even super into football or its rivalries but even I wouldn't wear either teams attire.

Now really, any gift is thoughtful and while this is a bit of satire (except the Taxes one, that one is not satire), remember it's the thought that counts and memories that are made.

