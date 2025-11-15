A new survey has identified the best places to get a burger in Washington. The Enjoy Travel survey has pinpointed the top burger spots in the entire state. Check out the top 10 below and consider adding them to your bucket list!

How were the burger locations rated?

It's all based on several factors:

Critic reviews, online presence, value for money, and presentation.

The Top 10 Burger locations in Washington

10) Big Bubba’s Burgers - Allyn

“Delicious burgers, fries, onion rings, and shakes.”

Located in Mason County, not far from Belfair & the Southern arm of Hood Canal.

9) The 8 oz. Burger & Co. - Capitol Hill (Seattle)

“The burgers and the fries were simply awesome. There was almost too much meat on the burger if this is even possible.”

8) Tipsy Cow - Redmond

“I call myself a burger snob. The Tipsy Cow did not disappoint!”

7) Boomers Drive-In - Bellingham

“Boomer’s was Great as always. I have been coming for over 32 years, and it is crazy how consistently Great they always are.”

6) Birdsview Diner - Concrete

Planning a hike on North Cascades Highway in the North Cascades, known as the Alps of North America? Be sure to make time to visit the Birdsview Diner.

Canva Canva loading...

5) Lil Woody’s - Seattle

“The burgers were fantastic…The staff were also super friendly and helpful!”

4) The Gourmet Burger Shop - Gig Harbor

"Shoestring fries, generous portions, with herbs and roasted garlic."

3) Pick-Quick Drive-In - Fife

"Great service, employees are so sweet, food is delicious, just a bit of a wait."

Jump out of I-5 traffic and grab a great burger!

2) The Grub Hut - Kingston

If you're planning a trip to the Olympic Peninsula, the Kitsap Peninsula, or Hood Canal, be sure to stop here after taking the Edmonds-Kingston Ferry. They serve excellent burgers.

1) Uneedda Burger - Seattle

Pronounced “You Need a Burger.” Flowing praise on Google Reviews for the #1 burger spot in the state of Washington:

"Great burgers, crispy bacon, ample fries, and yummy shakes."

5 Cheeseburger Facts to Make EveryDay Cheeseburger Day Gallery Credit: Brandi Hunter