A new survey has revealed the best places to get a burger in the Washington area.

The Enjoy Travel survey claims to have identified the top burgers in the entire state of Washington. How were the burger locations rated? It's all based on several factors: Local reviews, online presence, value for money, and presentation.

The Top 12 Burger locations in Washington

12) Red Mill Burger - Seattle

Just North of Woodland Park Zoo in the Greenwood Neighborhood of Seattle. Besides Dick’s Drive-In, this was my favorite place to get a cheeseburger in Seattle.

11) The Coug - Pullman

“Delish college pub grub on the cheap!!!”

10) Big Bubba’s Burgers - Allyn

“Delicious burgers, fries, onion rings, and shakes.”

Located in Mason County, not far from Belfair & Southern arm of Hood Canal.

9) The 8 oz. Burger & Co. - Capitol Hill (Seattle)

“The burgers and the fries were simply awesome. There was almost too much meat on the burger, if this is even possible.”

8) Tipsy Cow - Redmond

“I call myself a burger snob. The Tipsy Cow did not disappoint!”

7) Boomers Drive-In - Bellingham

“Boomer’s was Great as always. I have been coming for over 32 years, and it is crazy how consistently Great they always are.”

6) Birdsview Diner - Concrete

Planning a hike on the North Cascades Hwy in the North Cascades—the Alps of North America? Be sure to make time to visit the Birdsview Diner.

5) Lil Woody’s - Seattle

“The burgers were fantastic…The staff were also super friendly and helpful!”

4) The Gourmet Burger Shop - Gig Harbor

"Shoestring fries, generous portions, with herbs and roasted garlic."

3) Pick-Quick Drive-In - Fife

"Great service, employees are so sweet, food is delicious, just a bit of a wait."

Jump out of I-5 traffic and grab a great burger!

2) The Grub Hut - Kingston

If you plan a trip to the Olympic Peninsula, the Kitsap Peninsula, or Hood Canal, be sure to visit this place after taking the Edmonds—Kingston Ferry ride. It offers top-notch burgers.

1) Uneedda Burger - Seattle

Pronounced “You Need a Burger.” Flowing praise on Google Reviews for the #1 burger spot in the state of Washington:

"Great burgers, crispy bacon, ample fries, and yummy shakes."

