Best Cheeseburgers in Idaho, Oregon & Washington

If you rate restaurants & specifically cheeseburgers on Yelp, then thank you! You’ve had a hand in helping Yelp announce their 50 best Cheeseburgers in all 50 states in the Country. We now present the best place to grab a cheeseburger in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington!

Best Cheeseburger in Idaho (according to Yelp)

Tucked away and surrounded by the Boise city limits the trendy town of Garden City has numerous craft breweries and winery tasting rooms. Among all of the great places to eat and drink is Idaho’s best sandwich and burger place! A Yelp reviewer wrote: “You should skip the fast food joints and not walk but run to Hit List.”

Okay, Let's go!

The Hit List is located at

5163 N Glenwood St

Garden City, ID 83714

Get more info: Hit List website.

Best Cheeseburger in Oregon (according to Yelp)

This award-winning burger joint is located just west of Hillsboro in the Portland metro area. The small and well-loved family burger place earns 4.8 out of 5 stars on Yelp.

‘Five Stars Family Burger combines an old-school burger joint vibe and classic menu offerings with some inventive flavors — the bulgogi burger seems to be a favorite…’ -Oregonlive.com

Five Star Family Burger is located at

1284 E Baseline

Cornelius, OR 97113

Five Star Family Burger on Facebook

Best Cheeseburger in Washington (according to Yelp)

Yet another burger place with plenty of love on Yelp with an astounding 4.8 out of 5 from the eating public. Located not too far from Tacoma's Stadium District in Old Town. People rave about their burgers and larger-than-life home-cut fries.

Fox 13 Seattle did a story on Ooh Lala Burger winning the title of “Best Burger in Washington” Check it out!



Ooh Lala Burgers

1312 N I St Tacoma, WA 98403

Ooh Lala Burgers on Facebook

INFO: Yelp