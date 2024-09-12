A WA dessert was Voted One of the Nation’s Favorite Fall Dishes

As the afternoon temperatures begin to cool and summer fades into our rearview, each region of America turns to its traditional fall dishes.



Wealth of Geeks, A national website polled and published the nation’s top fall foods. They surveyed 3,000 foodies for their opinions and published their top 50.

America's favorite fall dishes Canva loading...

Here are the top five fall dishes

#5 Kansas - Pumpkin Bread

Kansas is known for its farmland; pumpkins are a common fall crop. Pumpkin bread, made with spiced pumpkin puree and nuts or raisins, is a famous fall treat in the state. It pairs great with coffee or tea on a crisp fall morning.

#4 Louisiana - Gumbo

Gumbo Canva loading...



Gumbo is Louisiana’s most famous dish. This stew, made with a rich roux, seafood, sausage, and vegetables, is often served at family gatherings and festivals in the fall.

#3 Alabama - Pecan Pie

Alabama is known for its abundant pecan orchards. The buttery flavor of pecans and a sweet, gooey filling make it the perfect dessert for family get-togethers.

#2 Texas - Chilli

Fall means chili season in Texas when this hearty dish becomes a staple at tailgates, cook-offs, and family dinners. Texas chili is often made with beef, chili peppers, and various spices.

#1 Illinois - Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie Canva loading...



Illinois is the top pumpkin producer in the United States. The smooth, spiced filling made from fresh pumpkin puree is America’s favorite during Thanksgiving.

Washington fall food was included and came in at #24 on the list

#24 Pear Crisp

Pear Crisp - WA's favorite dessert Canva loading...



Pear trees grow all around us in North Central Washington. Our state is one of the largest producers of pears in the country, and pear crisp is a popular fall dessert on tables across Washington and America. The crisp, made with fresh, ripe pears and a crumbly topping of oats, butter, and spices, offers a warm, comforting dessert.

Top 15 Friendliest States According To Tourist "Using data gathered by the World Population Review, Newsweek has created a map that provides a snapshot of where tourists and residents can experience warm interactions within highly hospitable communities." - Newsweek Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews