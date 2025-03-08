One WA Restaurant Made the List of Best Fish & Chips in America

The Pacific Northwest has fantastic fish & chip options. How do our regions' best seafood restaurants compare to other significant and traditional fish & chip locations of New England, the eastern seaboard, and California?

Fish and Chips is known as the national dish of the United Kingdom.

Its popularity in England was first documented in the 1860s. Fish & chips were served in the 1600s at Buckingham Palace as the regular Friday dinner for Queen Elizabeth II. Fish and chip locations in London, known as “chippers,” have long been the gold standard. While I’ve never been to London to try British fish & chips, I have tried several places in Washington and listed my five favorite fish & Chip restaurants in our state.

Now that we’ve embarked on 40 days of Lent, fish is popular for catholics worldwide who are currently avoiding meat.

Who set out to find the best Fish & Chips in America?

Food Republic ranked the best fish fry in the United States, and three restaurants from the Pacific Northwest made the list. Two are from Oregon, and one is from Washington (a place I hadn’t heard of until now, but it is now on my list to try).

Three PNW Restaurants Named Best Fish & Chips in the United States

Here are the two Oregon restaurants that made the short list of "Where to Find the Absolute Best Fish and Chips in America"

Squatchsami

Newport, Oregon, marks the center of the Oregon Coast. Gleneden Beach sits 25 minutes north of Newport. There, with a beautiful view of the Pacific, is a food truck that you MUST visit soon - Squatchsami (7755 North Coast Highway 101, Gleneden Beach, OR)

Horse Brass Pub

Founded in 1976, BackHorse Brass Pub consulted two Brits to set their menu in Portland’s artsy and quirky southeast Belmont neighborhood.

“You'll be treated to a 20-ounce British Imperial pint and the crispiest fried fillet you can imagine. -Food Republic”

Horse Brass Pub (4534 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR)

Now, the one Washington restaurant that made the short list of “...Best Fish and Chips in America"

Pacific Inn Pub

This fish-and-chip dive bar was founded in Seattle's Fremont District in 1981. A recent online review mentioned the excellent service and great-tasting fish and chips "relatively cheap" compared to other places. Heads up, this is a 21+ establishment.

The batter is a bit non-traditional; it's peppery and crisp in a way that I love compared to the more traditional beer battering. -Food Republic

PacInnPub.com (3501 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA)

