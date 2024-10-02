Best Towns to Look at the Fall Colors in WA, ID and OR

Now that we’ve moved into October, the morning routine of getting out of the house now involves finding a hoodie or a jacket. The leaves have noticed the change with the yellow and orange beginning to show up.

Do you have a favorite place to see the colorful autumn colors, here in the Northwest?

My favorite is driving up Blewett Pass. The leafy deciduous trees really pop in the days leading up Halloween.

The magazine Country Living curated the best 55 towns around America to see the fall colors. Not surprisingly, many towns from New England and the Eastern Seaboard made the list.

Three towns from The Pacific Northwest made the Best 55 Towns to see the Fall leaves.

Vale, Oregon

Vale Chamber of Commerce

The fearless homesteaders traveling west along the Oregon Trail in the 1800s saw this location as the first resting area in Oregon. The best time to visit is in mid to late October, when the surrounding mountains and hillsides are covered in bright fall colors.

Vale, not far from Boise, made it as the #37th best place to watch the colors turn.

Naches, Washington

Fall colors in Chinook Pass

My family has taken pit stops here on the way to White Pass. It's also a town to grab a bite to eat before driving up to Chinook Pass, a great scenic route to Mount Rainier National Park (another great place to see fall colors) from the eastern and central part of Washington.

Naches was listed as the 43rd best Fall location in America.

Sandpoint, Idaho

Visit Sandpoint Idaho via Facebook

One of my wife and I’s favorite towns in all of the Pacific Northwest. This great small town, along the shores of Lake Coeur d’ Alene, sits at the foot of the Schweitzer Ski Resort. The side of this beautiful hillside comes to life with bright fall colors.

Sandpoint is ranked at 47th in the nation for vibrant Autumn colors.

