Big Lots’ plan to close hundreds of locations nationwide has been set in motion. This includes the remaining six Big Lots across Washington state.

July announcement of 315 stores closing included the Wenatchee location

On July 31, Big Lots announced the closure of 18 Washington locations, including the Wenatchee Big Lots that used to neighbor Gateway Cinema in Olds Station.

These are the Big Lots stores closing in Washington state

Big Lots says they have six locations in Washington. The Kennewick, Longview, Moses Lake, Tacoma, Vancouver, and Yakima. Each closing location is clearing out its inventory with a closing sale - with discounts up to at least 30% and even more online.

Big Lots, which sells furniture, home decor, and other items, mentioned that consumers have pulled back on their home and seasonal product purchases.

Can Big Lots still be saved?

The remaining 960 Big Lots locations are set to close in 2025.

However, an agreed-upon, last-minute sale could prevent the box store from permanently closing. In a press release, the company hoped to have a deal with Nexus Capital Management or have another buyer swoop in and purchase the franchise by early next month.

