Twice a year, WSDOT stops traffic on US 97 at Blewett Pass for a very good reason. About 2,000 sheep, guided by shepherds and border collies, cross the highway on their way to new grazing land. The crossing takes roughly 20 minutes, and then the road reopens.

It’s become a local favorite. WSDOT even has some fun with it, calling itself a crossing guard for the flock. If you get stuck in the delay, roll the window down and enjoy it.

A Road That Closes for Months

Now consider a stretch of road in southern Illinois that takes the idea much further. Snake Road runs 2.5 miles through Shawnee National Forest, and it shuts to vehicle traffic for two months in spring and two months in fall.

The reason is the migration. Shawnee is home to around 35 species of snakes and 23 species of amphibians. Each year they travel between limestone bluffs and the LaRue Swamp, and the road runs right through their path. The Forest Service says it’s the only road in the country it closes for these migrations, to its knowledge.

Closures run from early spring through May 15 and from September 1 through October 30. The fall closure just ended, so the next one is due this spring.

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Visiting on Foot

Here’s what surprised me. Snake Road isn’t closed to people. It’s closed to cars. Visitors can walk the gravel road to watch the migration, as long as they stay on it and keep their distance.

The rules are clear. Handling or collecting snakes is prohibited by law and can lead to injury, since venomous species are in the area. The area is a federally designated Research Natural Area, and trained volunteers called “Snake Sentinels” help count the animals. The migration draws visitors from across the country.

For those of us in the Wenatchee Valley, there’s something nice about both stories. A 20-minute pause on Blewett and a months-long closure in Illinois are the same impulse. People decided a few animals’ safe passage was worth a little inconvenience.

Next time you’re stuck behind a flock of sheep on the pass, think about the snakes in Illinois. We got the easy version.

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