Every four years, I watch the brave and talented Olympic bobsled riders screaming down an icy chute in two- and four-person sleds. It feels like watching a science fiction movie.

Bobsleigh Four-man Heat 1 & 2 - Day 15 Getty Images loading...

I never imagined that I, a complete novice and fan of the Winter Olympics, could try it.

The answer is yes. You can indeed ride an Olympic bobsled on a former Olympic course!

You'll have to wait for another chance to experience this tremendous Olympic thrill ride. Summer bobsleighing returns to Whistler from late June to late August. The Fall/Winter 2025-26 sledding season picks back up for either ice bobsledding or front-facing skeleton riding.

The Whistler Mountain Sliding Centre (home of the 2010 Winter Olympics), located between Whistler and Blackcomb skiing locations, is one of only two sliding centers in North America. The other is back East in Lake Placid, New York (home of the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics).

No experience is necessary to ride along as a passenger with two other experienced Olympic-caliber bobsled (or, as the Canadians call it, bobsleigh) athletes.

Summer Bobsleighing costs $129 (Canadian) per rider, which helps fund the sliding center’s $10,000 per day expense to maintain the track for Olympic training development.

Cost for Summer Bobsleighing (Summer 2025 pricing)

$129 / adult (19+) Youth ages 12-18 slide 50% off per one full-paying adult

Price includes track walk and one summer bobsleigh ride

(Transportation to and from the venue not included, free parking available)

Summer Bobsleighing at Whistler Sliding Center CREDIT Whistler Sliding Centre loading...

You can also ride down the ice course on your stomach, facing forward, on a “Skeleton Sled.” This also doesn’t require any prior experience.

Cost for Winter Front Facing Skeleton (2024-25 pricing. Actual 2025-26 cost is not confirmed as of this writing)

* $249 (per person, one bobsleigh ride with pilot)

25% off the second activity for individuals who book both Passenger Bobsleigh and Public Skeleton in the same season (book online, and the discount will be applied upon check-in for the second activity).

Whistler Sliding Centre Whistler Sliding Centre loading...

The cost of winter bobsledding is 2024-25 pricing. The actual 2025-26 price is not confirmed as of this writing)

$249 (per person, one bobsleigh ride with pilot)

25% off the second activity for individuals who book both Passenger Bobsleigh and Public Skeleton in the same season (book online, and the discount will be applied upon check-in for the second activity).

Whistler Sliding Centre Whistler Sliding Centre loading...

Trying out the bobsleigh and the skeleton sled - as a novice, it won’t be exactly like what the world-class competitors experience. The more highly trained and experienced riders start at a higher starting point - one-third of the way up the Sliding Centre.

All participants must be 12 or older (12 and 13-year-olds must ride with an accompanying adult, one adult per 12 or 13-year-old).

Click here for more information and location details - For a vacation that will create lasting memories.- Whistler Sliding Centre 4910 Glacier Lane in Whistler, BC

PHONE: 604-964-0040

Ways To Make Your Home Look Occupied When You're On Vacation Gallery Credit: Steve Tanko