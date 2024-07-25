A Case of the Bubonic Plague Found Here on the West Coast

Earlier this month, Colorado health officials were investigating a suspected case of plague, a rare but serious bacterial infection. This is the same epidemic that rapidly spread in the 14th century - across Europe.

Could another widespread Plague happen again today?

Modern antibiotics can treat the plague. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that the U.S. averages seven cases annually. Recently, Oregon reported a case likely transmitted from an infected cat.

While it may be surprising that the plague is still around, here’s what we need to know.

What is the Plague?



The most common form is bubonic plague - which spreads among rodents: Primarily in prairie dogs and rats.

Symptoms of the Bubonic Plague

Healthline has reported the typical symptoms as:

Swollen, painful lymph nodes in the groin, armpit, or neck.

Fever

Vomiting

Bleeding

Organ failure

Open sores

If you don’t find medical help, the plague can spread into your bloodstream and cause sepsis, or septicemic plague.

How is it Transmitted and Prevented?

* Flea bites from infected rodents to humans.

* Contact with the bodily fluids of infected animals.

* Respiratory droplets from a coughing individual with pneumonic plague.

Things You Can Do to Lower Your Risk

Avoid handling sick or dead animals without protective measures (wear rubber gloves), keep pets up-to-date on their flea treatments, and use DEET-based insect repellent during outdoor activities to protect against fleas and other pests.

Where is the Plague Found?



In the United States, plague cases are most commonly reported in rural areas of northern New Mexico, northern Arizona, southern Colorado, California, southern Oregon, and far western Nevada.

Around the globe, the disease is most common in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, and Peru.

Treatment and Vaccination



The plague can be effectively treated with antibiotics if caught early. Preventive measures include keeping environments clean and ensuring pets are protected from fleas.

