Last year, in 2024, only about 1 in 4 young Americans (28%) who attempted to purchase a home were successful. Many potential buyers find homeownership one of the more challenging aspects of life.

Although 84% of Americans say they'd like to own a home one day, 51% of those who don't own one today worry they'll never get there. -LendingTree.com

What is the average price of a home in Washington State?

The average home value in Washington is $614,235, a 2.0% increase over the past year. Five years ago, in 2020, the median sale price in Washington was $452,400. Making your dollar stretch further is the goal for many families striving to live a quality life, which includes finding a great home that fits their monthly housing budget.

A recent study by Advance America identified three small cities in Washington that provide hard-working families with the best value for their money. A town that offers quality comfort, community, and affordability.

Washington City with the 3rd Best Bang For Your Buck

Moses Lake- A vibrant Grant County community with great lakefront property and quality outdoor adventures, a thriving economy, and small-town family-friendly charm. Moses Lake's leading employers are in the agriculture, manufacturing, and technology sectors.

The median home price in Moses Lake is $370,692, indicating that housing costs are 7% lower than the national average.

The average income of residents is $50,000. Although the cost of living here is 2% higher than the national average, the most significant savings of living along the beautiful shores of Moses Lake come from utility costs, which are 24% below the national average.

The Grant County town of Moses Lake offers its residents the 123rd best value in America, stretching your dollar with lower home values and an overall decent income in the surrounding community, allowing for extra savings.

Washington City with the 2nd Best Bang For Your Buck

Longview is a great place to raise a family in the welcoming community of Cowlitz County. It sits beside the Columbia River, with rolling hills of scenic beauty, vibrant arts, outdoor recreation, and a welcoming community. Longview's primary industries include manufacturing and timber jobs.

Longview, located in Southwestern Washington, is just a short drive from the Oregon Coast and the entertainment and concerts of Portland. Longview boasts a median home price of $390,477—roughly $224,000 (36% below) the state average. Longview was ranked the 120th best value in America according to the Advance America experts.

This city in Washington boasts the best bang for your buck ranking.

Those hoping to nab an affordable home in New York but aren't charmed by Moses Lake or Longview can shop for a place to live in Yakima.

Move to Yakima and savor world-class wines, explore scenic orchards, and be in the heart of Washington. This is the home of the Central Washington Fair, the fun and festive Yakima Valley Hop festivals . Yakima has excellent skiing in nearby White Pass.

Yakima’s average home price in 2025 is $356,395. Its residents live close to the national cost of living average (just 1% above). Housing costs are 10% below the national average, and slightly below utility costs as well. Yakima ranked 54th in the nation for the best bang for your hard-earned buck —the best value in the state of Washington.

