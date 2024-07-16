Before Traveling: Grab these 5 Trending Amazon Prime Items

If you like budget-friendly options - scroll down! We found some quality products that are great for your wallet on Amazon Prime today (July 16th, 2024) and tomorrow (July 17th, 2024.)

NOTE: Did you miss these deals? These items are so budget-friendly, that you gotta grab them anyway.

Have you planned a getaway to see family or escape to a sandy beach?

These five travel items are designed to help you navigate your Sea-Tac airport shuttle and the TSA checkpoints - helping to make your flight - efficiently, and in style.

Packable Travel Backpack

The G4Free travel backpack on Amazon G4Free via Amazon.com loading...

This good-looking packable backpack folds up into almost nothing - making it easy to store in your carry-on or personal item. It is lightweight and water-resistant. This travel-friendly pack is stitched together to follow along on your trips to the local markets or hiking adventures.

LINK FOR INFO/PURCHASE: G4Free 24L Lightweight Packable Hiking Backpack Small Sport Travel Daypack Water Resistant for Women Men（Grey）

Your Perfect lightweight carry-on backpack.

ECOhub 17" travel backpack on Amazon ECOhub via Amazon.com loading...

This backpack is the perfect size to fit under your airplane seat - and counts as a personal item. Other great features include:

The ability to fully unzip like a suitcase for ease of packing.

A sleeve for your laptop.

A convenient front zip pocket to quickly grab airport essentials, like your passport and smartphone. The luggage strap slides onto your carry-on handle to help you quickly scurry onto a connecting flight.

LINK FOR INFO/PURCHASE: ECOHUB 17'' Travel Backpack, Personal Item Backpack with 13 Pockets, Flight Approved Carry on Backpack with USB Port & Luggage Sleeve, Travel bag for Men & Women, Water Resistant Backpack, Black

Affordable Bluetooth Earbuds

Soundcore Anker Life earbuds on Amazon Soundcore via Amazon.com loading...

Need an inexpensive option that does a great job drowning out your surroundings - all while listening to your favorite radio station app, music, or podcasts? Consider these wallet-friendly Earbuds.

LINK FOR INFO/PURCHASE: Soundcore Anker Life P2 Mini True Wireless Bluetooth 5.2 Earbuds Headphones, Black

Colorful Travel Carabiners

Carabeaner brand Carabiner on Amazon Carabeaner via Amazon.com loading...

These Carabiner clips have unlimited uses including our favorite use, making your luggage easy to identify at the baggage claim or in the overhead cabinet on your flight. These clips can also

Attach an umbrella or flashlight to your pack or tent

Secure your valuables

Attach your water bottle or your extra pair of shoes to your backpack

LINK FOR INFO/PURCHASE: 6PCS Carabiner Caribeaner Clip,3" Large Aluminum D Ring Shape Carabeaner Keychain Hook

Compression Packing Cubes

BAGAIL travel cubes on Amazon BAGAIL via Amazon loading...

Compress your clothing into these great travel organizers - to create more space.

LINK FOR INFO/PURCHASE: 4 Set/6 Set Compression Packing Cubes Travel Accessories Packing Organizers

