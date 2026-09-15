Writers at The Takeout dug into what actually goes into fast food burger patties, and the gap between the best and worst is wider than most drive-thru customers realize. Wendy's earned top marks partly for something it advertises constantly — "fresh, never frozen." That's not just a slogan. The company runs refrigerated trucks on thousands of weekly routes where temperatures never dip below 35 degrees, and store managers order only what they'll actually use, because leftover beef can't be frozen for later.

In-N-Out took a similar path with a different method. The chain builds its patties entirely from chuck roast, ground at its own plants in California and Texas, with a company rule that no restaurant sits more than a few hundred miles from one of those facilities. No fillers, no preservatives, and famously, no microwaves in the kitchens.

Shake Shack rounds out the high end, sourcing from Pat LaFrieda — the same butcher supplying high-end restaurants — using a custom blend of brisket and chuck from small Angus farms.

The Ones That Won't Talk About It

The low-ranking chains share a common trait: silence. Dairy Queen describes its beef only as "100% seasoned real beef patties," offering no USDA grade. The Takeout's reasoning is blunt — if DQ's suppliers had earned a Prime or Choice rating, the company would be advertising it.

Sonic falls into the same category, though with harder evidence against it. The chain scored an F on antibiotic use in reports issued by Consumer Reports and the Natural Resources Defense Council in both 2019 and 2021.

Jack in the Box raised the most eyebrows. Its smaller patties list exactly one ingredient: beef. But the quarter-pound "Signature" patty used in premium burgers includes maltodextrin, corn starch, hydrogenated cottonseed oil, yeast extract, and the ever-vague "natural flavors."

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Joe Raedle/Getty Images

What This Means for Washington Drive-Thrus

McDonald's and Burger King both landed on the low list, largely for freezing practices and unwillingness to discuss sourcing. Burger King's case got worse in 2019 when supplier Marfrig was found raising cattle on illegally deforested Amazon land.

For anyone in the Wenatchee Valley weighing options along Wenatchee Avenue or off the highway, this list won't change every craving. Sometimes you want what you want. But if beef quality matters to you at all, the chains willing to publish exactly where their meat comes from are usually the ones worth trusting.

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