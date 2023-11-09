Cashmere Football going all the way to Husky Stadium?

It could happen! I could totally see the Cashmere Football program going all the way to the big game that will be held at Husky Stadium. Here's how it's looking.

There are three games left in the WIAA State tournament for Cashmere to compete. Loser out. Friday Nov. 10th, Cashmere is looking to beat the Toppenish Wildcats.

Cashmere has played against Toppenish already this season, beating them in a 20-0 win. But that was early in the football season, will be interesting to see how Toppenish has adjust game play.

But what are the "What if" scenarios?

If Cashmere wins against Toppenish, they will advance to playing again at the Apple Bowl field in Wenatchee WA on Sat. Nov. 18th.

If that game is won, they are projected to play on Nov. 25th. TBD time and place.

If all those games are won, then onto Husky Stadium!

Friday December 1st will be the Championship 1A Football Game at Husky Stadium!

Who could Cashmere compete against?

While it's a little hard to predict games that haven't happened yet, the odds of playing against any one of the following teams is likely.

Game 1: Toppenish (opening round of state)

Game 2: The Winner of Seaton Catholic vs. Kings (Game is held Saturday 11/11) (quarter finals)

Game 3: Possibly the #1 Seed, Royal for the semi-finals

Game 4: Championship Game at Husky Stadium.

What are Cashmere's Odds?

Very good! They are currently undefeated and have the heart to win. Without breaking out numbers, Cashmere's drive and offence are done so beautifully on the field, and with the guide of Coach Brian Bremer plus the 9 other coaches on the sidelines, these boys have what it takes to go all the way.

Check out all the action on 1340 The Hawk - Sports Radio

For all the Football stats, click here.

