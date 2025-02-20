My New Favorite Coffee Shop on Highway 2
I've never driven into Skykomish. I’ve driven by dozens of times and zoomed by on a train a few times—until a couple of weekends ago when my family was driving back to Wenatchee from a weekend trip to the west side.
The Skykomish story.
In 1893, Skykomish became an essential rail town for the Great Northern Railroad. The thriving young mountain village had a hotel, a store, a restaurant, a school, mills, and many saloons.
A 1904 fire burnt down most of the town’s commercial center, but within a year, a new hotel was built, along with a pool hall, three saloons, and a restaurant or two. Completing the Cascade Highway in 1925 (a narrow dirt road paved in the 1930s) gave the town life. -Alan J. Stein via Historylink.org
Highway travel through town for about a half dozen years helped the local economy until Highway 2 was rerouted to the other side of the river in the 1930s.
Maintaining a grasp on the lifeblood of automotive transportation, the town built a bridge to it in 1939. Nevertheless, many folks now passed “by” Skykomish rather than through it. -Alan J. Stein via Historylink.org
Very little else changed in Skykomish, which kept its railroad town charm.
I blindly discovered my new favorite coffee shop.
In need of coffee for the long drive back to Wenatchee, I asked my wife to look up quality coffee shops along Highway 2.
She found “Sky River Coffee” in Skykomish.
It had an excellent rating on Google. We crossed an old bridge and onto a row of old multi-storied walk-up buildings facing modern railroad tracks and the green Cascade mountainside. I ordered an Americano with a generous amount of cold almond milk. I also had a cheese Danish pastry.
Before leaving, I asked Monica, who prefers to be called Mo’, a few questions about her coffee shop.
Connor: How many years ago did you purchase this space?
Mo’: I created this space about four years ago.
C: What used to be here?
M: It used to be empty and derelict. A building falling apart. (which left) a lot of work to be done. Trees and moss were growing here. But before that, in the 1970s, there was a bar and restaurant in this space. There was a market on the other side, the other retail space. There were three floors of housing up above that primarily housed railroad workers.
C; I read that this used to be the location of Skykomish’s original hotel, which burned down.
M: Yes, it did burn down. This building was built was built in 1906.
C: Before starting Sky River Coffee four years ago, where did you learn your craft? Did you own another space?
M: I never owned another space. I did work in town; I had a good rapport with the community. Years ago, I did barista training at a homeless youth training center in Seattle.
My Americano tasted great and kept me alert on the mountain highway. Mo’ does a great job of training local staff to make quality drinks and provide the community with tasty food. On top of all this, Mo' has a place for children to draw, color, and play!
Sky River Coffee
Instagram 102 Railroad Ave, Skykomish.
MON, TUE & WED 6:30am to Noon
THU 6:30am to 2pm
FRI 6:30am to 5pm
SAT & SUN 6:30am to 2pm
