SNL Cast Members from Washington

The 50th season of Saturday Night Live debuts tomorrow (September 28, 2024) on NBC. The premiere will feature host Jean Smart and musical guest Jelly Roll.

Coming early next year, a three-hour 50th anniversary special, airing on February 16, 2025.

Lorne Michaels has been at the helm of this great institution for almost the entire 50 years. NBC had a brief lapse of judgment in the early 80s by replacing him in seasons 6 through 10 (1981-1985.)

Have any Washington residents been a SNL Cast Member?

Julia Sweeney

Born and raised in Spokane, she is the oldest of five children, Julia attended Marycliff High School and Gonzaga Preparatory School. She graduated from the University of Washington. She appeared as a featured SNL cast member from 1990-1994. Julia is most well known for her character “Pat” who was based on a classmate in Spokane. The real Pat went on to become a Grayline charter tour bus driver in Seattle. (I know this because I met her in Seattle, back in the mid-90s.)

Chris Kattan

Chris graduated from Bainbridge High School in 1989. He got his start in comedy at the Los Angeles improv school (and one of the SNL feeder institutions) The Groundlings. He appeared on SNL from 1996 to 2003. His main characters of note included Mr. Peepers, Mango, and Azrael Abyss. He starred with Will Ferrell in the 1998 “A Night at the Roxbury.”

Devon Walker

A stand-up comedian, actor, and writer. In 2022, Walker joined as a featured player for SNL’s 48th season. Devon was born February 13, 1991 in Washington state - but grew up in Austin, Texas. He attended Texas State University.

Are there any other SNL Cast members with ties to Washington?

Mikey Day

While Mikey is NOT from Washington, but recently told KING 5 News that he has cousins in Everett.

Conan O’Brien

Before the New England born funnyman was a household name as a late night TV host, he spent years (1985-1991) as a writer at SNL. Conan spends some time in Washington - his wife Liza Powel, was born and raised in Seattle.

