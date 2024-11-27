Do you decorate your car for Christmas?

The Christmas decorations just popped out into the open here, work. At home, my wife just purchased a new set of fresh Christmas wreaths for the outside and inside of our front door.

I usually notice people with unique Christmas decorations on their vehicles on Thanksgiving weekend. Are you allowed to deck out your car in Christmas lights? Is driving a car decked out for the season here in Washington legal?

Lighting up your vehicle in Washington

South Carolina Town Lugoff Hosts Christmas Parade Getty Images loading...

You can place Christmas lights on your car for parades (there's a specific way to do it). You can also put Christmas items on your vehicle—besides lights. We usually see reindeer antlers, Rudolph’s red nose, or placing a Holiday wreath on the back of your spare tire.

Can you place Christmas lights on your car for the Holidays?

The RCW code in Washington states this about Christmas lights on vehicles. Oregon has a similar law prohibiting Christmas lights (or any lights, for that matter) on cars.

The Washington State Patrol and other local law enforcement agencies will enforce the Washington state law prohibiting Christmas lights on your vehicle. Don’t do it - it’s illegal.

Green Santas Parade In Seoul On Promotional Campaign Getty Images loading...

Why don’t lawmakers allow for Christmas lights on vehicles in Washington?

The law isn't meant to be a ba-humbug and ruin your holiday vibe. The “no holiday lights on cars” law is a safety issue. Those festive Christmas lights would potentially confuse other drivers, who might believe you’re an emergency vehicle with flashing lights.

