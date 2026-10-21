This Saturday, October 24th, you can help a local kid stay warm without even leaving your car. Coats for Kids, presented by People’s Bank, is holding a drive-thru drop-off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Albertsons parking lot in Wenatchee. Pull up, hand over what you’ve brought, and you’re on your way.

The date is Make A Difference Day, and the event is a team effort. Serve Wenatchee, Townsquare Media, The Wenatchee World, People’s Bank, Numerica Credit Union, Harvest Pest Control, Hope Church for Wenatchee, The Fireplace Guys, McDonald’s, Crunch Pak, and Eastside Pawns are all behind it.

Coats for Kids 2026 Presented by People's Bank Coats for Kids 2026 Presented by People's Bank

What to Bring

We mainly need new or gently used coats, plus hats, gloves, and other cold-weather gear. All sizes are welcome. Adult sizes are especially helpful because teenagers often outgrow kids’ sizes and end up with fewer options.

Cash donations are accepted too. That money goes toward new coats for students who need them.

Coats for Kids 2026 Presented by People's Bank Coats for Kids 2026 Presented by People's Bank

If Saturday doesn’t work for you, you can donate at your convenience. People’s Bank is accepting donations at both of its locations from September 21 through October 23. You can also give online at ServeWenatchee.org.

Staying Local

Everything donated stays here. Serve Wenatchee will distribute the coats and gear to students in the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts, so the jacket you drop off could end up on a kid at a nearby bus stop.

Coats for Kids 2026 Presented by People's Bank Coats for Kids 2026 Presented by People's Bank

Anyone who’s felt the wind come down the Columbia in January knows why this matters. A good coat can mean the difference between a kid focused on class and one shivering through recess. For a family stretched thin, it can be one more bill they can’t cover.

You might have a closet full of jackets your own kids have outgrown, or a few hats and gloves you never reach for. This is a simple way to put them to work. Clean them out, bag them, and bring them by on Saturday.

The event’s slogan says it well: warm coats, warm hearts. If you can spare either one, Saturday is the day.

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