In the orchards of the Wenatchee Valley and among the evergreens of western Washington, a quiet movement is taking place. All it takes is a pair of binoculars, some patience, and a clear sky. New research from Baycrest Hospital in Toronto, published in the Journal of Neuroscience, shows that birdwatching can help slow cognitive decline associated with aging.

By practicing skills like paying close attention, noticing details, and remembering what they see, birdwatchers can actually change how their brains work. Scientists used diffusion-weighted MRI to compare the brains of expert and novice birdwatchers. They found that experts had more efficient brain pathways in areas related to perception and attention, a sign of neuroplasticity. Lead researcher Erik Wing explained that our brains can keep changing, and birdwatching is special because it combines many mental skills: looking for movement, spotting patterns, learning about different species, and remembering what you see.

Plenty of places to look for birds here in the Pacific Northwest

For people in Washington, this research means there are plenty of chances to benefit. The Wenatchee Valley, surrounded by the Columbia River and Cascade foothills, is a great place for birding. Wenatchee Confluence State Park, where two rivers meet, attracts waterfowl, raptors, and migrating birds along the Horan Natural Area trails. Walla Walla Point Park and nearby wildlife areas are home to bald eagles, songbirds, and seasonal bird events. Across the state, the Great Washington State Birding Trail has seven scenic routes, from the Skagit Valley coast to the dry Coulee Corridor, with over 300 birdwatching spots. You can see trumpeter swans in winter wetlands or lazuli buntings in mountain meadows.

A star of the Super Bowl-winning Seahawks loved to birdwatch

Even Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold enjoys birdwatching. He uses the Merlin bird-identification app to identify bird calls and takes joy in listening to and naming the birds he hears. This shows that birdwatching is for everyone, regardless of age or occupation.

Washington’s varied landscapes—wet forests, dry sagebrush, and mountain lakes—make birdwatching an easy way to stay sharp as you age. A daily walk can help your mind, fresh air is good for your body, and spotting a rare bird can bring real excitement. You don’t need a gym membership, just a sense of curiosity. As people in Washington grow older surrounded by beautiful scenery, picking up binoculars is a simple way to stay engaged and keep memories alive, one bird at a time.

